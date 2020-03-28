Yea: In times like this, help comes from lots of unexpected places. In this COVID-19 world, it’s these acts of kindness that give us hope and faith that we’ll get through this together.
So when the need for surgical masks became acute, several groups took up the cause. The Linus Group of Frederick County, for instance, stopped sewing blankets that it donates to children recovering from trauma or crisis for the moment to make masks. ShieldCo, a sign manufacturing company, and Clustered Spires Quilt Guild, are doing the same. So far, Frederick Health Hospital says it has received hundreds of masks from these groups and others.
On Friday, the Asian American Center of Frederick and FoodPro, a local commercial restaurant food supplier, gave food to those who might need it.
These are just a few ways that this community is pulling together to help one another. If you know of other ways that we haven’t already mentioned in The News-Post, please let us know.
Every day, we’re also seeing more examples of how we’re reaching out to friends and neighbors — from a distance — to show we’re thinking of them.
Parades, such as the one in Middletown on Thursday, where teachers and school staff drove by homes of students to show their support for their students who have been out of class since March 16, are lifting spirits. So are similar parades where friends are driving by the homes and honking horns to celebrate the birthdays of loved ones.
Small gestures, perhaps. But in this social distancing world, they mean a lot. We’re not necessarily encouraging more of these, but if proper precautions are taken, we see no harm.
It’s pretty safe to say that a world without music would not be a world most people want to live in. Don’t worry — music isn’t going away. But it is becoming more challenging to share.
This week’s 72 Hours featured anecdotes from local musicians and booking agents who depend on music shows and other gigs for their livelihoods. With the pandemic, those live performances are pretty much nonexistent.
Some musicians are adapting with online concerts and other creative virtual efforts to continue showcasing their talents, but will that be enough?
Like everyone suffering from the repercussions of this pandemic, we feel for these artists and hope that someday soon the music will play again.
To help with that — a yea within a nay, if you will — we at The Frederick News-Post have launched Open Mic, a live music series featuring local performers that we are broadcasting from Facebook. If you’re interested in participating, contact Graham Cullen at gcullen@newspost.com.
Finally, a big thank-you to our county teachers and administrators who have been working from home this past week to get ready for distance learning to begin Monday.
They have not only been learning the technical aspects of how this will work but are also putting together lesson plans and schedules to help get a workable curriculum together for kids who are stuck at home. And we’re betting many of them are doing so while taking care of their own kids. And most of us know that’s it not easy to work from home while caring for children.
We’re wishing them and the students well as we venture into this new era of remote schooling.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
