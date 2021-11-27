Sabillasville parents will have a bit more to be thankful for this holiday weekend.
Monday night, the Frederick County Board of Education OK’d converting the existing Sabillasville Elementary into a public charter school which will focus on agriculture and environmental studies. Moreover, it will be housed in the current building.
“Farming and agriculture is the heartbeat of Frederick County,” said board member Jason Johnson during Monday’s meeting. “I’m actually pretty jazzed for what you guys are going to be doing.”
It’s been an arduous process during the uphill battle to turn Sabillasville into a charter school. In early 2020, the school board began openly talking about closing the school due to declining enrollment and growing costs to keep the building open. Though a small group of parents formed to fight for the school, the board voted to close it last November.
But those parents persisted and after a year of cutting through red tape and lobbying the board, the approval came Monday night. And now, thanks to these parents, a school that had as few as 70 students this year could “re-open” as a charter school this fall with nearly 200.
“We might find ourselves with the fortunate problem of having a capacity issue at Sabillasville,” board member Sue Johnson said at the meeting.
And wouldn’t that be a great problem to have in Sabillasville?
The Frederick City Watershed area spans some 7,000 acres and is an invaluable community resource that we need to care for and, in some cases, help to restore.
On Nov. 8, Maryland foresters, the Frederick County Forestry Board and the Frederick City Sustainability Department used prescribed fires, or controlled burns, on about 16 acres of the pine swamp, a boggy area of the watershed, to revitalize its natural habitat and increase biodiversity. Some pines need fire to open their cones and spread their seeds, and other plants require smoke and charred plant matter to break seed dormancy and, ultimately, to thrive.
This is why safe, controlled fire is so vital to the health of a forest.
The results of recent prescribed burns already seen in other areas of the forest are promising. The Frederick Forestry Board tells us that pine regeneration at the beginning of the prescribed burn program was estimated to be less than 10 seedlings per acre, but following the burning, this estimate is in the order of 200-300 seedlings per acre — and many of these seedlings are already 1-2 feet tall.
We’re appreciative that such care is being taken to preserve some of our valuable resources.
As those who visit the businesses in downtown Frederick as well as the neighboring towns know, shopping the local mom-and-pop stores is a great way to help the local economy. It’s an even more important practice as we slowly try to counter the impact the pandemic had on those businesses.
But if you needed an excuse to shop locally, today’s your lucky day. Today is the 12th annual Small Business Saturday, an initiative created to put the spotlight on shopping at small, often individually owned stores.
Let’s face it, shopping online is pretty easy. Open up your phone or laptop and, within a few clicks, you can have what you want delivered to your doorstop the next day, if not sooner. And while the convenience is great, wouldn’t you rather spend your money with the shop owner down the street than some multi-billion dollar conglomerate?
And don’t forget, these local store owners are often our neighbors, the same folks who sponsor the local rec. team or who give money to support that local charity. They’re the ones who make shopping experiences more personal, more helpful and, frankly, more rewarding.
We know there will be many of us who’ll turn to the big-box stores or the online giants of the world when shopping this year. We just ask that you don’t forget the local stores when fulfilling those holiday wishes. You can start on Saturday.
We don’t need to remind you that this time of year isn’t cheerful for everyone. Some families are struggling to get food on the table, and soon, gifts for the holidays.
That’s why we always find it heartwarming to see people helping total strangers to make the holidays better.
We saw that on display Tuesday when 1,000 turkeys with all the fixings for Thanksgiving were handed out by volunteers in Frederick. We see it again with the annual Be a Santa to a Senior Program, which ensures gifts for our senior citizens who might not otherwise celebrate. (Ornaments with gift suggestions can be picked up and returned at the two local Walmart stores between now and Dec. 10.)
If you need other ideas on how to help, you can look back to our Thursday front page story, Share Your Blessings. Find it online at newspost.com.
Many of us have plenty to be thankful for. In the coming weeks, remember those who might need a hand and see what you can do.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.