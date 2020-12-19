Given how the year has gone, it only seems fitting that we had to fit a major winter storm into the mix. If you had “At least 12 inches of snow” on your COVID-19 bingo card, feel free to check off another box.
Given how this storm could have gone, we’re happy that it passed without causing a lot more issues than it did. Traffic on Wednesday afternoon was snarled for those who were actually out and about, but fortunately, not many of us were.
If there is one advantage of a pandemic snowstorm, it’s that it’s pretty looking at it from inside your home. Hopefully you were inside sipping some hot chocolate as the flakes fell.
As things go, we’re hoping this is the last curveball that 2020 can throw us. But we still have less than two weeks to go until the new year, so we’re not letting our guard down just yet.
When is a snow day not a snow day? For Frederick County Public Schools students, that day was Wednesday.
In any other year, a significant snow — heck, even an insignificant snow — would get them out of classes. But in 2020, since students are learning virtually, classes continued online. But was that the right call? Honestly, we’re on the fence about it.
We realize there’s already been enough disruption in the school year, so keeping students in class today makes sense. Other than what was going on outside, it really had little impact on the ability to learn virtually. But the younger kids had to have been distracted by the possibilities of heading outside to play in the winter wonderland. So, should they have either canceled school or at least had an extended recess?
Again, we’re not sure. We’ve heard both sides, and we’re glad we didn’t have to make that call. But we still wonder, what harm is there in a snow day?
With less than a week to go before Christmas, we’re betting that there are a lot of you who are still looking for that perfect gift. So, because we are a full-service newspaper, we have a suggestion, one that hopefully will allow you to shop as local as possible while still keeping a safe, COVID-19 distance.
The idea is kind of a simple one that, in many case, you can do from the comfort of your home. Why not give a gift card redeemable at a local shop or restaurant?
Let’s face it, the shopping and dining experience isn’t the same this year. Buying online has become not only a convenience, but a necessity for some. We know this has been a boon for places such as Amazon, but we want to remind you that there are plenty of places right here in Frederick County where you can get a gift card that can be mailed, emailed or picked up curbside.
For businesses that are struggling during the pandemic, they can use that money from those gift card purchases to help them stay afloat during these tough times. Consider it your way of loaning your favorite store or restaurant a few dollars now for a time in the near future when you or your gift recipient can visit in person.
We’re pretty sure that business will appreciate it more than you’ll even know.
It’s always exciting when a Frederick resident gets national recognition.
And it’s even more exciting when that someone is a mere 10 years old. That’s the case with Savannah Dahan, who over the last year has gone viral combining American Sign Language with musical talent.
Many will recognize Dahan from the national talent show “Little Big Shots,” where she performed a rendition of Sara Bareilles’ hit song “Brave” via ASL at the beginning of the year. Dahan, who is Deaf, also recently appeared in a Hallmark Christmas commercial and has become a viral sensation on both Instagram and YouTube for her ASL performances of popular songs.
She even caught the attention of country singer Carrie Underwood after a video where she signed Underwood’s song, “The Champion,” went viral.
Long story short, Savannah Dahan is a very impressive young girl. We love that she is bringing awareness to the Deaf community and ASL simply by showcasing her talents.
