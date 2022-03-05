The gateway to a city should be a welcoming sight. It’s akin to putting that wreath on your front door.
Though it pains us to say it, the entrance to Frederick along East Street is not much of a gateway. Coming off of Interstate 70 toward town, you have to drive through some unattractive space before arriving at South Street and the beginning of the city. We’ve often wondered why.
So it’s gratifying to see that the city is working with a consultant to look at the area and suggest some options at redesigning and redeveloping the area along East Street and the surrounding area.
For the moment, there are no specifics and, frankly, no promise that anything is going to change. But a $60,000 grant courtesy of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments is going to help Frederick take a look at some options.
“This corridor has great access and possibilities for development,” said Aditya Inamdar, of Kittelson & Associates, the consultants the city hired for the initiative. A recent public meeting was held to solicit feedback, with another set for April. A final report to the mayor and aldermen is expected in June.
We agree. Of course, we’d want to see ideas before getting behind them. But a chance to dream for a bit about the “what-ifs” is always a positive, particularly for a place such as this East Street gateway. Weighing options there is long overdue.
It’s been a long two years for our local restaurants, many of which have been stretched thin through the pandemic and need our support more than ever. Though we’re all hoping the worst of the pandemic is in the rearview, these major players in our local economy and cultural ecosystem can still use a boost.
Frederick Restaurant Week, which is presented by Visit Frederick and The Frederick News-Post in partnership with the Downtown Frederick Partnership, runs March 7-13 and is a great way to show your support while trying limited-time specials at select establishments.
The weeklong event showcases a variety of eateries offering prix-fixe menus — everything from multi-course fine dining to a three-course dessert menu for two. Reservations are strongly recommended. Bon appetit!
Every year around this time, the city of Frederick — as well as hundreds of other towns and city’s across the country — take part in a point-in-time census of the area’s homeless population.
And each year, we’re hopeful that we’ll see those numbers decline. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case with January’s count.
This January, 235 unhoused people were counted in the city survey, up from 225 the year before. All of those involved in the process will tell you that these numbers aren’t perfect, but they are “directional” in that they give us an idea if we’re making strides in addressing the issue.
And it is a complicated issue at that. Helping those experiencing homelessness goes beyond finding shelter. Often it means finding employment assistance, mental health care and ways to battle substance abuse.
But what the survey did show is that we have a problem to address. And by the numbers, it’s not getting better.
Aside from temporary venues that have cropped up here and there (and just as swiftly faded away), Frederick has lacked a mid-size, all-ages music venue, much to the chagrin of local artists.
That’s why we were thrilled this week to learn that the Frederick Arts Council’s converted church space at 5 E. Second St., aptly called the Arts Center, is going to begin hosting all-ages music shows next month. The first show is slated for April 8 with artists Grace Vonderkuhn, Dosser and Alien Subculture.
Ever since it opened in the fall of 2020, the Arts Center has continued to expand its offerings. It’s played host to art exhibitions, drawing artists from throughout the region and beyond; it’s served as a gathering space for local arts groups; and, more recently, the third floor became the Creative Lab, with tables on which to work, armchairs, an art library and the occasional hands-on workshop.
Let’s not forget, we also have the FAC to thank for Sky Stage, the unique, open-air venue in downtown Frederick that has garnered national awards for its design, creative placemaking and historic preservation. So a big shout out to our local arts council for helping to grow Frederick’s art scene and support our local artists.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
