Boy, it’s been a stressful week, but the good news is that we got through it. And we have to believe that we as a country are going to be OK.
We have to believe that because, frankly, we don’t have much of a choice. We’re going to put our faith in the idea that people are kinder than what the national news shows, that they are less polarized than we see and that the majority of us want to talk to our friends who might have a different political point of view from us.
We may be a few weeks from Thanksgiving but it’s not a bad time for us to start thinking about the ways we can be kinder and be thankful that we live in a country where we can have differences of opinion. That’s a strength, not a weakness.
Let’s try to remember this as we make our way into the holiday season and we put this awful 2020 behind us.
We would be remiss if we didn’t give a big pat on the back to Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey and his team for another smooth election process.
Harvey’s folks were thrown a lot of curveballs this time, between the mail-in ballots, a highly contested presidential election and the increased number of voters, particularly during the eight days of early voting. Then, add the challenge of dealing with all of this during the coronavirus, and you have a pretty daunting task ahead of you.
But we heard of no significant glitches here. And for that, we thank the poll workers, those canvassing ballots and everyone who contributed at the Board of Elections. And we’ll specifically thank Harvey for being responsive to the public and to us with our questions. Our reporters called him a lot on Tuesday. And we mean a lot, at a time when he was being pulled into a dozen directions.
Job well done!
Lost in all the excitement over the presidential race, there were a couple of local ballot questions that passed overwhelmingly, both of which made small, but important changes to the county charter.
Frederick County voters overwhelmingly approved amendments which would require special elections should a county executive or County Council member leave office during the first year of a four-year term. The thought is that if there was a chance to let the voters pick a replacement instead of the council or the local political central committee, it made sense. We said as much before the election and we’re happy to see that so many voters agreed.
Given all the negativity we deal with every day, we actually considered not offering up a nay this week. But it’s hard not to feel bad for a group of neighbors who just want traffic to slow down on their street.
Residents of Frederick’s Clover Ridge neighborhood have been trying for months to get cars to slow down on their residential street. The trouble, they say, started in June with the opening of a section of Christophers Crossing, a nearby road.
As we’re sure most would imagine, neighbors are worried for their kids’ safety, something we can all appreciate. But those who live there are also perplexed by what they see as a lack of concern from city officials.
City police stepped up patrols for a few months this summer and the city has added two crosswalks in the neighborhood and plan to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Opossumtown Pike and Christophers Crossing, which is expected to help. But that traffic signal is contingent on receiving a payment from the developer. There’s apparently no timetable for that to happen.
We’ll concede that we don’t know what the right next steps should be to slow down the cars. Is it more traffic enforcement, adding traffic calming measures or what. But it must be frustrating for residents there. We’re hopeful that the city helps them get an answer sooner than later.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
