This week’s story about a school resource officer in Frederick helping a non-verbal pre-K student see one of his dreams come true tugged at all the heartstrings.
Four-year-old Julian Nelson has shown a love for the crossing guards at Lincoln Elementary School — one in particular named Sherelle Edwards. The youngster lives nearby and walks to school. Frederick Police Sgt. Rebecca Carrado witnessed this and decided to surprise young Julian with his own crossing guard uniform and sign.
“He was so excited,” Carrado told reporter Katryna Perera. “He put on [the vest] right away.”
Sgt. Carrado called it the highlight of her week and we agree.
And like Carrado, we also want to take an opportunity to thank all of our crossing guards who are out there twice a day to make sure our children make it safely to and from school.
Trust us, we wanted to celebrate affordable housing coming to Frederick, but it was difficult to do so once we read the details. Because, as the saying goes, the devil is in the details.
Yes, Frederick’s city and county governments both entered into a tax agreement with the developer to move the project forward. And yes, Hamilton Station apartments, which will be located near the Frederick Fairgrounds, will offer 80 units for rent.
That all sounds great, so what’s the problem? Here’s what troubles us.
Units at Hamilton Station will only be available to people making less than 60 percent of the federally determined area median income — which is $126,000 for a family of four in Frederick County. That means a family of four making $75,600 or less or individuals making $52,920 or less will be eligible to move in. Apartments are slated to cost between $1,200 (one-bedroom) and $1,500 (for a three-bedroom unit) per month.
What’s affordable about that?
So, while we welcome affordable housing coming to Frederick, those thresholds are too high and the rent is too much for the county’s most vulnerable to qualify for and compete with others who are better off financially but still eligible.
To truly address Frederick’s affordable housing woes, and we all agree they exist, something needs to be done about those thresholds and costs.
County Councilman Steve McKay has been adamant about passing legislation that would provide a property tax credit for disabled veterans living in Frederick County.
And that’s exactly what happened Tuesday.
There’s never enough that we can do as a society for our veterans, especially those now disabled because of physical or mental injuries, so to provide them a little financial relief makes absolute sense. To qualify for the council’s newly established tax credit, Frederick County veterans must have a disability rating of at least 50 percent, according to a scale developed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Yes, this will result in about $2 million in lost revenue for the county, and that will have to come out of somewhere else, but we are glad the council was unified in its support.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater said. “I know it will benefit some very treasured members of our community.”
We agree.
This might be a biased opinion, but Frederick County and its neighbors have some of the best farms in the state.
Seeing the fruits of their labor (pun intended) put on display this week at the first farmers market of the season at the YMCA of Frederick County made for a lot of happy shoppers.
You name it, they had it. Strawberries, apples, meats, eggs and even shaved ice to help cool off on a hot day.
It’s a reminder that summer is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to support local than to pick up something at a farmers market.
For a list of farmers markets in your community, be sure to check the weekly agriculture calendar each Monday in The Frederick News-Post and on our website.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post's editorial board.
