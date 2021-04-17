Let’s start things off this week with a shot — 2,300 of them to be exact.
The clinic at Frederick Community College, which is not new, started giving out a larger number of vaccine doses this week thanks to a partnership with the state.
While it’s not a state-operated facility like ones in Hagerstown, Baltimore and elsewhere, the FCC site is now supported by the state.
On Tuesday, the clinic at FCC provided 2,300 people with their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. That’s a number worth celebrating.
Students, parents, teachers and just about everyone in the county are frustrated because of the inability to return schools to a sense of normalcy.
We all wish things could go back to “normal.”
But we have to wonder whether this week’s decision by the Frederick County Board of Education makes sense.
The board abruptly voted Wednesday night to increase in-person learning at the elementary schools to four days a week and to bring back more children — if they so choose — who are currently all virtual.
This vote was not for the start of next school year. Rather, it is to be implemented starting on May 3.
Superintendent Terry Alban warned this might be a significant challenge given social distancing and other mandates, especially during lunch time. We agree.
There will only be about six weeks left in the school year when this all happens, so why risk it?
We have a long tradition of not offering political endorsements, and we’re not about to start here. But we are going to take a moment to say we are excited that a Frederick County native is seeking Maryland’s top job.
Kelly Schulz, a former state delegate in Frederick County and the state’s current secretary of commerce, announced Wednesday she is running for governor.
We’ll let the voters decide if the Lake Linganore resident is the right choice for the job, but for now, let’s just take pride in knowing that this helps bring much-needed attention to Frederick County on the state’s biggest stage.
Visit Frederick is responsible for so much related to the county’s thriving tourism industry. So when long-time executive director John Fieseler announced his retirement earlier this year, it was imperative they find a suitable replacement.
It appears they did, and they didn’t have to look very far.
Now-former Frederick Keys General Manager Dave Ziedelis was announced this week as the organization’s new leader.
“Dave brings new ideas, he brings a different perspective on things, but he also brings this appreciation for what John has done,” Scott Wisnom, chair of Visit Frederick Board of Directors, told reporter Erika Riley this week.
Tourism during the pandemic has had plenty of ups and downs, so we know his transition will be a challenge — one we believe Ziedelis is ready to tackle.
This one’s bittersweet. Long-time Frederick News-Post sports reporter Bill Cauley said farewell this week to what has been a second home for him for the past 47 years.
That’s right, Bill has been a mainstay at the sports desk for more than four decades — covering local, collegiate and even professional sports. We won’t even venture to guess how many bylines he has accumulated, but we wish him well in his next venture. If you haven’t done so already, please go back and read his farewell column that ran in Thursday’s paper.
In his column, he mentioned how he knew long ago that he’d never be a jock. However, in the News-Post sports department, he ended up being the ultimate team player.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
