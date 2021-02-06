Finally, a return to some sense of normalcy. Frederick County Public Schools opened its winter sports season this week, but it wasn’t easy.
Already put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, this week’s start was delayed an additional two days because of snow. And one team has already had to take a step back out of precaution because of a close contact with the virus.
We’re here, albeit for a shortened season and with plenty of restrictions thanks to the pandemic. But we’ll take it. We’re glad that student-athletes will get a chance to play in what will be, for some, their final games before graduation.
But to do this, we’re counting on the coaches, athletic directors and ultimately, the school system to ensure that they make this a safe place to play. And we hope that, at the first sign this isn’t working, they’re quick to pull the plug on games and/or seasons. We agree that sports is important, but the health of everyone involved is a more critical concern.
There’s no denying that Frederick County has a strong and valuable immigrant community. So we were happy that the County Council passed a bill this week, watered down as it may have been, to set up a commission to serve as an advocate for their needs.
Approval of Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater’s Commission on Immigrant Affairs should make sure that the growing immigrant community has an avenue to be heard by county government. The volunteer commission has no specific power but would bring issues to the county’s attention.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, who was initially skeptical of the bill’s goals, put it best on Tuesday.
“It’s not going to be a panacea to fix all their problems, but at least it will take care of communication issues,” she said.
Tomorrow is Super Bowl Sunday, a day so celebrated in this country that there are those who want the next day declared a national holiday, ostensibly we assume to allow them to recover from the parties.
This year, things will be different. Or at least we hope. In these COVID-19 days, football fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off for the championship will want to gather with friends to watch. We urge them to reconsider.
Health officials across the country are worried that Super Bowl parties could become the next super-spreader event, meaning a surge in infections may be two weeks away. Hardly seems worth risking it, even if it is for the biggest game of the year.
So stay home and watch the game there. But if you do find yourself with others outside of your bubble for the game, keep a six-foot distance from others, wear your mask when not eating and don’t share foods such as dips and chips.
We know these rules can be a pain, but please follow them. Enjoy the game, the commercials and all the rest. But not too much. Remember, most of us have to be back to work on Monday.
When the pandemic uprooted most aspects of the entertainment industry last March, Frederick’s Let There Be Rock School adapted with a virtual platform.
Now, almost a year later, the organizers of the music lesson facility and after-school rock and roll community are still going strong. This weekend, they’re showing off the fruits of their students’ labor with a livestream charity concert.
The lineup of more than 30 youth bands benefits The Frederick Food Bank and musical education nonprofit Rhythm Changes.
It’s great to not only see a worthy organization like the Let There Be Rock School still carrying on during COVID but also to see that their efforts are helping others. We encourage anyone who’s able to tune in to either the Frederick Rock-School or News-Post Facebook page Saturday and/or Sunday and check them out.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
