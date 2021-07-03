This week marked some of the hottest days we’ve seen so far this year.
Many of us stayed indoors with the AC blasting, but that wasn’t the case for everyone. Some had to be outside during the hottest parts of the week because their jobs require it.
That’s the case for many of our farmers and their workers.
As reporter Clara Niel told us this week, fruit farmers, in particular, thrive in the heat — well, at least their crops thrive.
“The fruit, I’d say anything growing, as long as you got water to it, loves the heat,” farmer Robert Black told Niel.
And since heat leads to faster ripeness for many fruits, the workers on the farms have to be ready.
Keep this in mind the next time you’re enjoying a juicy peach or delicious blueberries. Remember those who were outside — likely when temperatures were in the 90s — making sure these fruits were harvested at just the right time.
We aren’t mediators, so we are not going to pick sides. But we were disappointed that the Frederick County Board of Education declared an impasse in negotiations with the county’s teachers union earlier this week.
Among the sticking points are issues of teacher workload and planning time, according to Frederick County Teachers Association President Missy Dirks.
The board, meanwhile, maintains that its contract offer “reflects the value and appreciation this Board has for the work of educators.”
This dispute doesn’t mean teachers will stop working; in fact, they are forbidden from striking under Maryland law. But it is disconcerting to say the least.
We’re hoping talks continue and that a resolution is reached before the upcoming school year. We don’t need this kind of distraction lingering into the fall.
Thursday marked the beginning of the end of the Maryland state of emergency. Gov. Larry Hogan took the step, announcing restrictions more than 15 months ago in Maryland because of the pandemic.
Frankly, it seemed longer ago than 15 months.
For those of us who are vaccinated, it’s a significant threshold to get beyond. But, and we’ve said this many times already, this does not mean the pandemic is over or that COVID is gone.
Quite the opposite. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still warning about the spread of a more contagious Delta variant.
Yes, we can celebrate things like the end of the statewide mask mandate. But we cannot act like everything can return to normal. Stay vigilant and stay safe.
Three cheers for “Audible,” a new documentary short that released on Netflix on July 1 and features Maryland School for the Deaf.
The 38-minute film focuses on the school’s championship football team and cheerleaders, while closely following the story of senior athlete Amaree McKenstry, who has since graduated. The teens deal with the same hardships of any teens but with the added element of being deaf, which brings both community connection and hardships all its own — adversity, isolation and stereotypes amid family and the wider community.
The film is from director Matt Ogens, who grew up near Frederick. Also worth noting: Nyle DiMarco, former Frederick resident, MSD student and winner of “America’s Next Top Model,” is an executive producer who worked closely with the film team and brought invaluable insight to its creation. The film is a must-see.
It’s great to see a community come together for a cause. And there was probably no better example of that than what we saw with Rocky’s Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Thurmont.
The center, which helps neglected horses find a new home or sanctuary at the farm, needed a truck to continue its rescue work. The center’s usually dependable Ford F-350 can’t get the job done anymore, so they need a new truck. It’s a critical piece of equipment; it’s needed to haul horses, hay, water, equipment and much more.
They’ve found a replacement — a 2006 F-350 — at $20,000. That’s hardly new but it will get the job done. As of last week, they raised nearly $27,000. The additional funds will be used for other repairs and to help the horses.
It’s a great story and we know the folks at Rocky’s are very appreciative.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
