Nay: Chances are, if you've walked down South Market Street in downtown Frederick, you've seen Charity, the Chesapeake Bay retriever sculpture that has stood watch outside the Federated Charities building for more than 160 years.
But Charity was gone Tuesday. Earlier that morning, someone pushed the sculpture off of its base, severing two of its legs in the process. Repairs could be costly; just last year, $12,000 was spent to restore it.
Elin Ross, executive director of Federated Charities, discovered the damage in front of the building, describing the vandalism to reporter Patrick Kernan as an emotional experience.
“I was a bit weepy,” she said. “The crying is over now; now I’m just mad.”
We are too. For what it's worth, Frederick police said that they have identified a suspect.
If there is anything positive to come out of this, the Frederick community — as it always seems to do — has responded with donations to help repair Charity. As of late Wednesday, nearly $9,000 has been donated through a fundraiser on Facebook.
Hopefully, this means that we'll see Charity back on his porch sometime this spring or summer.
Yea: The cold and snowy start to January can be a challenge but it should go without saying that it's nothing compared to what those who are homeless must face.
But there is some good news on this front.
The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs told our Angela Roberts this week that renovations to its new emergency family shelter program should be complete next month.
The coalition acquired the house at 7516 Hayward Road in 2019. Once open, the 8,300-square-foot space could house up to 10 families, or 50 people in total, Neil Donnelly, the emergency family shelter’s director, told us. The current capacity is just 14 people.
This is by far the largest project the coalition has undertaken in its 40 years of existence. And while it was a bit of a financial gamble, Nick Brown, the organization's executive director, told us that the community played a significant role in making it happen. Just last week, the coalition surpassed its $3.5 million fundraising goal.
“We want to convey a huge, huge thank you to the community,” Brown said.
We feel the same way. We've alway thought that a true test of a community is in how it takes care of its less fortunate and those in crisis. This new shelter is a prime example of the care shown here.
Yea: It's earlier than we want but we're glad the Frederick County School Board settled on Aug. 23 as opening day for schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board, which sets the calendar a few years in advance, had discussed sending students and teachers back to school on Aug. 9. But after facing mounting criticism from parents, they opted at their meeting Wednesday night on the later date. It should be noted that the 2022-2023 school year starts Aug. 17.
We get that the earlier the school year starts, the earlier students are dismissed at the end of the year. But those who proposed the Aug. 9 start seem to forget that August is a prime month for family vacations and that classrooms and school buses can get pretty hot in August.
This year, Frederick County had the earliest start time for any school system in the state. We're not sure why. Frankly, we still think that schools should go back in session after Labor Day. Apparently, others agree. During a recent survey of 30 school administrators, most preferred a start date after Labor Day and an end date in early to mid June.
Ultimately, Aug. 23 isn't ideal, but it is a whole lot better than Aug. 9.
Yea: We know it can be frustrating when you find out — often too late in the process — that the county is considering rezoning land nearby. The county's websites might announce meetings, as might this newspaper, but if you're not in the habit of checking them out, you might miss it.
So we were pleased to see County Executive Jan Gardner's announcement Thursday that she's seeking an amendment to local zoning laws to set standards for letting the public know about comprehensive rezoning of multiple properties.
Under the proposal, signs would be required on the rezoned properties and notifications would be mailed to nearby property owners. The notification process for an individual property owner or developer applications stays the same.
Gardner's announcement was part of a land-use legislative package. Other bills would help farmers establish roadside stands to sell produce and other items generated by the farm. The other would set up criteria and a review process for emerging industries to make sure the process goes as planned.
While we haven't had the time to look into the nitty gritty of this legislation, we hope the County Council looks favorably at it when they discuss on Jan. 25.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.