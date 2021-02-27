We don’t want to jinx things, but with March starting on Monday, we might have seen the last of any significant wintery weather for the season. If you ask us, it’s snowed enough.
And though we may have dodged large accumulations this year (with the possible exception of those who live near Sabillasville), the recent spate of snow has been an annoyance to say the least.
But it could have been worse if not for the dedication of the city, county and state crews that worked all hours of the day and night to keep our streets and highways cleared. It’s not easy work and we’re so appreciative of how quickly the roads were back to normal.
So, here’s a big thanks to them and our hope that they won’t be needed again anytime soon — at least for snow and ice removal.
We get it that special elections in small town are not going to attract that same kind of turnout that a presidential election would have. But we found ourselves commiserating with Middletown Burgess John Miller over the low number of votes cast in the recent election to find a new town commissioner.
Kevin Stottlemyer won the election to replace longtime Commissioner Larry Bussard, who recently stepped down. Stottlemyer won the race over Eric Ware in the contest that had only 617 ballots cast, all sent in through the mail because of the pandemic.
That’s a 17 percent voter turnout, something Miller said might not be too bad for a special election. Still, he thought it was disappointing that so few of the town’s voters took the time to cast a ballot. “That’s very discouraging and disheartening,” Miller said.
Local elections have a great impact on our lives, in many ways more than what happens on the state and national levels. We’ll concede that these hyperlocal races also tend to attract fewer voters. That’s a shame.
This time last year, Frederick County (and the world) were just weeks away from the first COVID-19 lockdowns.
No one really knew it at the time, but as a kind of last hoorah, the county’s annual spring restaurant week kicked off as usual in the first week of March.
Now a year later, as restaurant owners struggle to keep patrons and staff safe while adjusting to the challenges of social distancing and takeout heavy menus, it’s time once again for the spring event. And while much of it it is the same as usual, with 21 participating eateries offering special menu items at reasonable prices, this year’s restaurant week is, naturally, more takeout friendly.
Much like the inaugural summer restaurant week held in August — a feat of its own in a lingering pandemic — this year’s spring event is sure to be a success. It kicks off Monday and runs through Sunday and if you’ve never taken part, this year would be the perfect one to do so because, if you so choose, you’ll get to feast on delicious food from the comfort of your own home. Not only that, but you’ll be supporting the local restaurant industry, which is of dire importance during these trying times.
Timika Thrasher knows the importance of being a “club kid.” That’s why it made sense for the New York native to take the helm as the Frederick County Boys & Girls Club’s board of directors.
Thrasher credits some lifelong friendships to the program. She learned how to roller skate, swim and so much more from being in the program, she recently told reporter Mary Grace Keller.
She hopes to diversify Frederick’s chapter and remove any misconceptions about what they do and who they serve.
“I feel like it should be for everybody,” she said. “Hopefully the stigma of what people think of the club changes.”
She’s right. We wish her well, and hope that in her new role with the program here in Frederick, Thrasher can bring even more opportunities to our young people who can thrive in the program.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
