Yea: Summer starts today which we hope means we’ll be spending more time outdoors. After months of being stuck inside, we can certainly use the change. And if you love the outdoors as much as we do, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Do it Yourself Park Quest sounds like a great option.
The DNR’s program encourages people to take self-guided tours of state parks through the end of October. You can tour the parks at your own pace. Participants can enjoy what the park has to offer “through exploration and observation and to learn about Maryland’s varied history with your family as your team,” according to a DNR press release.
This is the 13th year for the program, but because of the coronavirus, there won’t be the usual passport booklet to get stamped to show you’ve visited the various spots. But if you take photos of your trip (and who doesn’t take pictures everywhere they go nowadays?), you can send them to the DNR for a Park Quest certificate and a chance to win prizes. For more, go to the DNR website. https://dnr.maryland.gov/parkquest/Pages/Home.aspx
Yea: Speaking of summer, Frederick County Public Schools is moving a little closer to having summer workouts to prepare — fingers crossed — for a fall sports season.
FCPS recently announced the formation of the Return to Play committee which will look at the possibility of workouts later this summer. We know they’ll do what’s right and take every precaution, but as Linganore football coach Rick Conner said this week, “There’s hope.”
We already lost the end of the winter season when the state basketball tournaments were canceled because of COVID-19. And, of course, there were no spring sports this year.
We’re not just speaking as fans, but we know the kind of impact it has on the many student-athletes in Frederick County. So, let’s see how this plays out.
Yea: Like most people, we certainly get annoyed when we get back to our car and find a parking ticket slapped to our windshield. Paying the fine isn’t much better.
Once the pandemic began a few months ago, parking enforcement in downtown Frederick stopped. Feeding the meters hasn’t been required. But that’s changing. Meter enforcement began Wednesday with “courtesy tickets” to serve as reminders. Full enforcement won’t start until July 1.
Curbside pick-up zones for restaurants and other businesses will continue and garages will continue to offer 30 minutes of free parking for pick-up too.
And while we don’t like getting tickets, we ultimately realize that’s on us for forgetting to pay. But in this twisted world of 2020, we’re actually happy to see the enforcement returning. It’s another sign that the downtown is getting back to normal. We’ll take it, even if it means we have to remember to use the parking app or carry coins again.
Yea: Downtown Frederick got a little brighter this week. In perfect synergy with the reopening of restaurants in a brand-new socially distanced fashion and a desperate need for some hope and good news, talented Brooklyn, New York, street artist Gera Lozano, aka GERLUZ, completed “Healing Bouquet” at 201 South Market St. earlier this week.
The large, brightly colored mural spans the west side of the downtown apartment building and adds a quintessential pop of color to the streetscape. The project was part of the Frederick Arts Council’s Public Art Master Plan, which is moving forward despite COVID-19.
We are happy to see this new, beautiful addition downtown and look forward to the other pieces of public art on the horizon around the county.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.