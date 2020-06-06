Nay: Carnivals are staples in Frederick County during the spring and summer. Not only are they the biggest annual fundraisers for the volunteer fire companies that put them on, but they're great fun for those who attend them.
But, thanks to COVID-19, most won't be happening this year. The need to continue social distancing and a restriction on large gatherings is the reason. And while we're going to miss the rides, games and food, the fire companies are feeling the pain with the expected loss of that major source of revenue.
As a way to help them, county government officials outlined a plan last week to allocate roughly $1.9 million to assist volunteer fire and rescue services with certain forms of operational expenses and funding, which should help with some of these losses.
That's certainly a help for our volunteers, but it won’t bring back the carnivals. And while we understand the reason for the loss of carnivals this year, we're disappointed to say the least.
Nay: Speaking of being disappointed, the news from Celebrate Frederick last week wasn't much better.
The nonprofit that works alongside the city of Frederick to coordinate special events, announced that all of its events have been canceled through Sept. 1. This includes the Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour, the Summer Concert Series, Summerfest Family Theatre and, of course, Frederick's Fourth of July celebration.
Again, we can't find fault with Celebrate Frederick. They had to make decisions based on the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place to keep it from spreading. But that doesn't make the letdown any less.
A summer without special events and, perhaps even more, a July 4th without fireworks just isn't summer. We hope we'll all find our ways to enjoy ourselves with family and friends these next couple of months, even if it is at a social distance.
Yea: One thing that has us excited is Frederick's plan to allow opportunities for "pop-up" dining in downtown.
On Wednesday, the city announced that restaurants could apply for permits to offer unique dining options, including setting up tables on city sidewalks, in city parks, alleys, and lots, street parking spaces, on private property and on closed streets. In fact, the city plans to close down Market Street between Patrick and Third streets on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. beginning this Friday.
We're sure restaurants are appreciative of this "out-of-the-box" thinking when it comes to getting their businesses back up and running more during this pandemic. We know we're looking forward to a chance to enjoy the fine food the myriad of restaurants there have to offer.
Yea: We would be remiss if we didn't take a second to thank the workers who manned the polling places on Maryland's primary Election Day this past Tuesday.
Despite the State Board of Elections' encouragement of mail-in voting, many Frederick County residents still wanted to cast their ballots in person. Considering the coronavirus procedures in place, it made it a bit more challenging for the poll workers.
We're glad the county board of elections accommodated those needs at two polling places and made every effort to protect their workers and the voters by practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings. They made sure that more than 1,300 county residents had their votes counted.
