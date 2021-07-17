Two local athletes reached the national stage of their respective sports this week: Mason Albright and Luke Campbell.
Albright, a pitching prospect who played at Catoctin High School before transferring to the IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year, was selected in the 12th round Tuesday of the Major League Baseball draft. He already has a scholarship to play ball at Virginia Tech should he go that route.
Campbell, a Brunswick High graduate, will compete in the Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles for Germany. (He has dual citizenship because his mother was born in Germany.)
So, while most of us will be rooting for team U.S.A., it’s OK to pause for a minute and cheer for your hometown star. And the same goes for all those Orioles fans out there, should Albright choose to sign with the Angels.
Unpopular opinion alert: We’re not onboard with Middletown’s idea to possibly ban new fast-food and chain restaurants within town limits.
While we completely agree with the sentiment of preserving Middletown’s small-town charm, we don’t necessarily see the harm, under some strict criteria, where a chain restaurant might be OK. Of course, that criteria could mean storefront designs, signage, hours, etc. Restrictions like this have worked elsewhere to set standards without outright banning a place from opening there.
But before any decision is made, we’d encourage them to find out if that’s what the residents want. If the majority of residents prefer supporting a cup of Joe from a mom-and-pop shop (as do we, frankly), then who are we to stop them?
We’d be the first to say that a town full of chain restaurants could end up killing Middletown’s charm. Downtown Frederick has shown that it can draw almost exclusively from the pool of independent businesses looking to open, but even there, considering the number of vacant buildings, we’ve at times wondered what harm would come if a Dunkin’ or a Subway occupied one of those locations, given the aforementioned parameters.
It also bears pointing out that in recent years, Middletown has added the Cross Stone Commons, which includes a CVS store, a Dunkin’, two other restaurants and several other stores, and approved another shopping center along U.S. 40 Alternate that will include several retail and restaurant sites.
Given that the town has already opened the door, it’s going to be tough to shut it so quickly.
We’ve celebrated seeing things return to normal across Frederick County, but for the thousands of runners who came out last weekend for the 19th annual Frederick Running Festival, it was quite the event.
While the number of runners was down from two years ago, that didn’t slow the fun.
“We’re tough to kill,” said Lee Corrigan, event director for Corrigan Sports Enterprises, which organized the event.
Based on our poll question about the annual festival, not a lot of readers are serious runners. When asked, what’s the longest race you’ve ever completed? About 65 percent responded with “To my fridge.”
We admit, we’re in that category, too, but we applaud those who competed and those who made sure the half marathon went off without a hitch.
We love to hear stories of successful small businesses. The one reporter Jillian Atelsek told earlier this week about Liz Dodson, the self-proclaimed “Kombucha Lady” was the latest.
Dodson has been making and selling all kinds of fermented tea for about six years now, making it in a local church kitchen. But earlier this year she received one of Frederick County’s 14 agricultural innovation grants, enabling her to open a brewing facility on her farm in Rocky Ridge. The county gave a total of $306,000 to local farming operations, with each awardee getting at least $5,000.
“It’s a dream come true, and it’s only because the public and the community has supported it,” Dodson told us.
Quite often, these targeted farming grants can be just the push a business needs to reach a new level of success. And with these grants, it also helps to preserve and encourage the county’s oldest industry.
We look forward to see what Dodson — and the other awardees — can do as a result of these grants.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post's editorial board.
