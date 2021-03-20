We’ve always said that the most impactful work government does takes place at the local levels. That’s because you don’t see the kind of partisanship at the county level that you do in D.C.
You need money for schools to be built and renovated? Check. More fire houses? Check. More libraries and parks? Check.
Those are all projects County Executive Jan Gardner touted this week as being included in the preliminary capital budget.
Highlights of the six-year plan include two new schools in the Oakdale/Linganore area, renovation of Thurmont Elementary School, new libraries in Middletown and Oakdale/Linganore and the expansion of two parks, according to a news release.
Schools, public safety and parks are not Democrat or Republican issues. It’s the way residents of Frederick County expect this work to be done and that’s what we continue to see. We’re glad for the approach and that these important projects continue to move forward.
Considering everything that happened in 2020, at least there wasn’t a swarm of locusts. But wait, as Mother Nature might say, “Hold my beer!”
In about two months, hordes of the Brood X cicadas, the ones that emerge from the ground every 17 years, mostly in the mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, will be swarming around heads, causing damage to trees and creating a din that can drown out casual outdoor conversations.
Those who were around back in 2004 will remember them for the nuisance these bugs — sometimes incorrectly called locusts — caused. It’s something that you have to experience to really understand.
“Yes, people may find just the number of them and the sound overwhelming and kind of annoying, but that’s part of it,” Kelly Nichols, an agricultural agent at the University of Maryland Extension who works with Frederick, Montgomery and Howard counties, told our reporter Hannah Himes. “It’ll be interesting to see once it does get here, what it looks like and we’re kind of part of entomological history, you could say.”
One thing’s for sure — it’ll make for an interesting end of spring.
There was plenty of green visible at local restaurants and bars for St. Patrick’s Day, and not just in the form of shamrocks and beer. Money was flowing once again on what — until last year — has been one of the busiest days of the year for these establishments.
The scene was a stark difference from last year when the pandemic kept bars and restaurants either closed or limited to carryout only. And while this year was still different — tables six feet apart and no one standing by the bar — many of those who came out to celebrate the day did so with a little extra gusto, trying to make up for the year away.
As early as Wednesday morning, for instance, there was a line of green-clad revelers waiting to get in to Bushwaller’s in downtown Frederick for their Kegs and Eggs special. By evening, there were a lot of people there and at other places throughout the county.
Hopefully, it’ll be the kind of jumpstart restaurants need on their road to recovery from the pandemic.
Things have been getting increasingly better in terms of vaccine availability and, from the looks of things, that trend is only going to get better.
The latest good news came Thursday from Gov. Larry Hogan when he announced that all Marylanders over the age of 16 will be eligible to get a vaccine by April 27. Others will be eligible even sooner.
This change from the governor comes on the heels of several other states announcing plans to expand eligibility. These decisions, along with more than 100 million Americans already vaccinated, has us feeling like we’re making some solid progress. It’s these important step that are critical to regaining more normalcy in our lives.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
