Santa Claus has a way of lifting spirits just about everywhere he goes. And in this last week before Christmas, the jolly old elf has been doing a lot of that.
One particular place Santa visited has the potential to have a lasting impact beyond the holiday season.
Last Sunday, Santa stopped by Sophie and Madigan’s Playground in Frederick to help raise money to pay for future construction at the park. The project, which is being built in three phases, is in memory of 6-year-old Sophie Lillard and her 3-year-old sister, Madigan, who died in a 2013 house fire near Myersville.
The first phase, called “Fantasy Land,” opened in the spring at a cost of about $500,000. The play area is designed to make sure children with cognitive and physical disabilities are included in the fun. Parents Chrissi and Jack Lillard have almost enough funds to build the second phase, “Wonder Land.” Construction for that is expected this coming summer.
“Sophie was one of those kids that never wanted anybody to feel left out,” Chrissi Lillard told us Sunday. “In the spirit of them always wanting to include everybody, we wanted to make sure that everybody was included.”
We’re appreciative Santa was there to help raise funds. And even more appreciative of those who made donations.
County Council meetings have been closed to in-person access to the public since March 2020. For months, as the pandemic eased, we’ve wondered what was taking the council so long to reopen them. Good government operates best in the open and, for us, open means in-person, not as some kind of Zoom call.
That said, we’re puzzled by discussion at Tuesday’s council work session to now allow public attendance at meetings in the midst of a resurging pandemic. It seems a bizarre time to be considering a change when there were so many better, safer times to do it before.
There’s no doubt that in-person meetings have great value. Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer, agreed with that sentiment in an email to us earlier this week. But she stressed that council members need to balance that value with the risks of reopening meetings to the public at this time.
“They should evaluate whether there are safer virtual options that would meet their needs especially in times that are at record or near-record high numbers of persons hospitalized due to COVID-19 accompanied by a high rate of community transmission,” she said.
Makes sense. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer told reporter Jack Hogan that she’d like to revisit the discussion in January to see how much COVID might have spread over the holidays.
“At some point in time, we have to open to the public again,” she said.
The question is, is now the right time? We’re not so sure.
The end of the year is always a good time to take stock of where we’ve been. This year, we’re asking for your help.
We get that maybe reliving this past year (or the year before for that matter) might not be something any of us wants to do. But 2021 hasn’t been all pandemic and politics.
It’s been a pretty remarkable year throughout Frederick County. But instead of us telling you what we think are the big stories, we’re asking our readers to give us their take on the past 12 months.
So, we’re asking that you go to our website (Fredericknewspost.com) and vote for the top stories of the year. We’ve included about 30 stories to make your No. 1 pick. We’ll feature the Top 10 vote-getters in a front-page story next week. If we missed an important story on our list, send us an email at citydesk@newspost.com.
Voting ends tomorrow, Dec. 26, so try to find some time to vote after opening presents but before sitting down to dinner. We thank you for the help.
There’s nothing like the glow of lights and festive decorations to get us in the holiday spirit. We don’t know of any homes around here that quite match the Griswold family of “Christmas Vacation” fame, but we’ve seen plenty of great displays in many communities.
Earlier this week, we spotlighted Byron Circle in Urbana. With nearly all of the 60 homes decorated, many with some extra flair, it’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
So, as you celebrate this holiday season with family and friends, or even if you’re home alone, take a moment to drive around at dusk this weekend and enjoy some of the sights.
