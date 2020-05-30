Yea: Election Day is Tuesday, so consider this your friendly, last-minute reminder to mail in your ballot for Maryland's primary.
Frankly, there hasn't been a lot of fanfare around the primary. With the national party's presidential races already decided, the focus is more on the run up to the General Election.
And while the Trump vs. Biden race is still months away, there is an important contest that should be getting your attention — the one for the school board.
Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Frederick County board. The primary will eliminate one candidate from the race, leaving six for the November ballot. With three of the seven elected seats up for grabs, the final vote could significantly change the direction of the board.
And that's pretty significant. The school board directs the curriculum, staffing and budgetary process for county schools. That budget, by the way, is roughly half of the taxpayer-funded budget for the entire county, so it's important we have representatives there that represent your opinions.
So make sure to fill out that ballot and drop it in the mail or at one of the county's drop-off locations on or before Tuesday.
Yea: High school seniors have missed out on so much. They haven’t been able to finish out their final year in a traditional way. Proms, sports and other activities, and of course traditional graduations have all been lost.
But many in our communities have come together to make sure they get something special. Adopt-a-senior programs have popped up on social media across the country, and Frederick County is no different.
An article this week focused on what total strangers have done to make the final days of senior year special at Urbana, but a quick search on Facebook shows most high schools in Frederick County are participating. We are sure this is bringing a little brightness to an otherwise cloudy time.
Nay: Many people want to support local restaurants, but not everyone is ready to venture out yet to pick up the food on their own. Not surprisingly, the third-party apps that are used to have food delivered to your home are as popular as ever.
We realize many of these drivers are our neighbors trying to earn a living or make some extra cash, so we don’t want that to stop, but we are also learning from local restaurants that sometimes these third-party apps leave them short at the register.
Often, these apps take much of the profit that these restaurants would see, and the orders aren’t always correct because of outdated menus on these sites.
Assuming these sites will continue to gain more traction, we urge them to find ways to make sure restaurants are getting a better deal, even if that means we as consumers have to pay a bit more for the convenience of delivery.
Yea: Speaking of restaurants, we're pretty excited that Gov. Larry Hogan relaxed regulations on outdoor seating as of Friday night. Beginning now, restaurants can have no more than six people at an outdoor table, and those tables must be properly separated. Menus must be cleaned between diners or disposable ones can be used and staff must wear face masks and/or coverings.
Seems reasonable. Better yet for those who come to Frederick, the city is looking at potential changes to help restaurants that don't have natural outdoor settings, including temporary street closures, reorganizing parking and setting up tables in parks, parking lots and other areas.
With warm weather setting in, we're excited by the chance to reacquaint ourselves with the great restaurants around the county, even if it might mean that getting a table will be tougher. Let's eat!
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
