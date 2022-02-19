Today marks the final day of Random Acts of Kindness Week, an event sponsored by the county Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee. Of course, it leads us to ask, why can’t we do this every week!
Throughout the week, the chamber encouraged residents and businesses to infuse these random acts of kindness into their daily lives, even creating the hashtag, #BeKindFrederick for use on social media.
“We want to challenge the community to rise above the frustration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and make kindness their personal mission, not just for Random Acts of Kindness Week but also for the entire month of February and hopefully, beyond,” Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communications, told us in a press release earlier this week.
But beyond the good wishes the event encourages, it also held a more practical drive-thru donation of clothes, diapers, and baby food and formula on Thursday to benefit the families of the Judy Centers in Frederick County.
It was such a great idea that we’d like to see it more often. Given how the world has been lately, a few more acts of kindness is exactly what we need.
Much of the television analysis in NFL games centers around the supreme talent of skill position players, and this year’s Super Bowl was no different. Television cameras consistently zeroed in on the faces of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — even when they weren’t on the field.
Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth received some attention, not for the work he and his fellow offensive linemen did to protect their quarterback but for a different story line: the possibility of the Super Bowl being Whitworth’s last game. Any of Whitworth’s strong work during the game — or that of another of his linemates, Rams right tackle and Linganore alum Rob Havenstein — was hardly acknowledged.
Havenstein’s name was mentioned once during the Super Bowl telecast: for committing a late-game holding penalty that was offset by an unnecessary roughness penalty in the Bengals’ secondary. It’s the life of offensive linemen: They may perform at a high level yet only receive attention when they make a mistake.
The fact that Havenstein helped give Stafford a clean pocket and ample time to throw the football on each of his three touchdown passes went unnoticed. The fact that the Rams chose to run the ball toward Havenstein’s side of the line on a crucial 4th-and-1 conversion with five minutes remaining went unnoticed. The fact that Stafford was sacked just twice went unnoticed.
Havenstein, a reliable seven-year starter, should be commended for the fine work he did in the Super Bowl. Given he’s one of our own from Frederick County, we could never let that go unnoticed.
Like so many artists, Mike Kuster put down his guitar for 20-some years while he and his wife raised a family. But lucky for us, he picked it back up at the onset of the pandemic, began writing music and, to his surprise, recently won the 2021 Country Song of the Year by the Independent Music Network.
The song is on his new album, “Better Late Than Never,” which he recorded remotely from his home in Walkersville with several musicians based in Nashville. The winning song, “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket,” tells the story of a girl who wears her father’s jacket after he dies in the war in Afghanistan.
Also not to be missed: “The Covid Floor,” his song about his wife’s work experience as a nurse at Frederick Health while he stayed him with their three kids.
A lot of places are having tough times filling jobs lately, We hear these concerns from employers all the time. But it was particularly disappointing to learn earlier this week that Frederick County Public Schools are struggling to hire people for special education positions.
As of this past Tuesday, the school system was short 15 special education teachers and 43 special education instructional assistants. And those numbers are actually better than they’ve been since the start of the school year.
There has been a pretty constant drumbeat at school board meetings from elected leaders and others of their concern for recruiting and retaining staff.
This information is especially concerning given the recent Department of Justice investigation into FCPS’ misuse of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
“Less teachers are going into the practice of special education,” FCPS’ Director of Special Education Linda Chambers said recently. “Not as many are showing interest in our programs or in our public separate day schools.”
We know fixing this isn’t going to be easy. And we won’t pretend to have a solution any more than we’d have a way to solve the job recruitment crisis that so many businesses across the country are having. But we will suggest that hiring and recruitment needs to remain at the top of the agenda for the county school board and Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
