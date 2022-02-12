Congratulations to “Audible,” a film that features the Maryland School for the Deaf, for its Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Short earlier this week.
Netflix released the documentary, created by Frederick-area native Matt Ogens, in July 2021. The film focuses on the school’s championship football team and cheerleaders and closely follows the story of senior athlete Amaree McKenstry, who has since graduated. The teens deal with the same hardships of any teens but with the added element of being deaf, which brings hardships all its own — among them, adversity, isolation and stereotypes amid family and the wider community.
Nyle DiMarco, a former Frederick resident, MSD student and winner of “America’s Next Top Model,” is an executive producer who worked closely with the film team. We’ll be tuning in to the awards ceremony March 27 to cheer them on.
We were disappointed to learn this week that the Maryland Deaf Community Center is once again looking for a home.
Back in October, the MDCC opened offices in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association building on Aviation Way, in space made available by Marie Alford of American Sign Language Interpreter Corps Inc. But Alford had closed her business recently, so MDCC had to move out.
The center, which was the first of its kind in the state, serves the area’s deaf, hard of hearing residents. During the four months it had a physical location, deaf seniors held meetings and played cards there, and sign language classes were held. Various other groups used the space as well.
Fortunately, “we have received an outpouring of support from the community to help us find a new center,” the board said in a news release.
Until they find a new space, the people at MDCC will continue to serve the community the same way they did in the time before they had their physical home. We’re sorry they lost their space, but we’re hoping they find a new place soon.
Two years into a global pandemic and three-quarters of the way through winter, who couldn’t use an extra dose of love in their life?
The Frederick Book Arts Center has been busy working on a special project this month to celebrate Valentine’s Day and help spread messages of hope. A Love Edition of its hand-set letterpress newspaper, The Ephemeral, will be released on Valentine’s Day.
FBAC executive director Johnny Carrera calls it a “valentine to Frederick” and invites the community to stop by FBAC at 217 W. Patrick St., Frederick, on Feb. 12 to help print copies of the art newspaper and take one home with them.
Who are we to argue the idea of combining love and newspapers?
As we’re coming off the successful return of Fire in Ice, we give a nod to another, lesser-known initiative from the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Love Letters for Local is back in full swing, affording residents the opportunity to gush over their favorite downtown business throughout February.
While undertakings like Fire in Ice and Alive @ 5 are large-scale events that draw thousands of people downtown to eat and shop and adore the city, a monthlong campaign like the Love Letters serves as a steady, almost low-key avenue to “support local.”
Here’s how it works: Simply pen a message to your favorite downtown shop, include the business name and your email or phone number on the outside of the envelope, and drop off your message at the special mailboxes at 110 E. Patrick St. or 12 N. East St. (You can also write a virtual Valentine at downtownfrederick.org/lovelocal.) Each week, the Downtown Frederick Partnership will randomly select one letter writer and award them a $250 gift card to their preferred business.
Just like the Baby Yoda and mini-astronaut ice sculptures at last week’s Fire in Ice, Love Letters for Local is a cute and clever way to promote downtown Frederick.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.