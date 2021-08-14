For years, we’ve been hearing about how it’s time for a new Frederick Police Department headquarters. And for good reason.
The current headquarters is designed for a department about half the size of FPD. They actually have to split their staff between two locations. None of that seems optimal for Frederick’s police force.
That’s why we are glad the mayor and aldermen reached a deal and agreed to purchase the former Social Services building on East All Saints Street — not far from the current HQ.
A feasibility study still needs to be completed, and then they’ll likely need to do plenty of updates to retrofit the site for FPD, but it’s a move in the right direction.
We’ve already said this was a wise choice for the new headquarters, so we’re glad city leaders followed through to give these officers and support staff the space they need to serve and protect.
If there’s one thing we can all appreciate, it’s the return of fall sports practices in Frederick County.
After a confusing year where fall sports were played last spring, seeing the athletes on the field in August and getting ready for the season was a magnificent sight. The weather didn’t cooperate for the first practice on Wednesday, but given all we’ve been through with the pandemic, are you at all surprised?
The pandemic is far from over, and the recent spike in cases has us all concerned that this season might still be in jeopardy, but for now, we’ll continue to enjoy seeing the players and coaches outside on the practice field — gearing up for what will hopefully be a full sports season.
We’re rooting for Staff Sgt. Summer in her quest to be named America’s top hero dog.
Summer, a yellow Labrador from Mount Airy, was recently named the nation’s “Military Dog of the Year” in the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. She is now vying for the title of top dog against six other canines.
She served our country proudly as an explosive detection dog and saved countless lives while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Voting is underway at herodogawards.org. Anyone can vote once a day until 3 p.m. Sept. 7.
Sadly, another major event fell victim to COVID — again. After having to cancel last year’s Frederick Pride festival, organizers were gearing up to bring it back in October.
But COVID numbers have started to surging again, and leaders with The Frederick Center had to make the difficult decision to call off the event for 2021.
The annual Frederick Pride festival draws thousands of visitors to downtown Frederick and has meant so much to so many within the LGBTQ+ community.
“We are heartbroken to reschedule our marquee event of the year. The LGBTQ+ community needs space to celebrate shared history and culture,” Kris Fair, Frederick Center’s executive director, said in a prepared statement. “However, we recognize the importance of public health and the unprecedented impact of the delta variant.”
We are right there with you, Kris. We know it was a difficult decision, but that doesn’t make it less disappointing.
Fair said the plan is to be back once again in 2022 with a Pride celebration next June.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
