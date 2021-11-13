We know we sound like a broken record but it’s borderline embarrassing that a mere 22 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the Frederick city elections earlier this month.
It’s a common — and albeit predictable — complaint we seem to have every election cycle but we’re even more perplexed in this case since every voter was sent a ballot to their homes. If you don’t have time to visit the polls, fill out the ballot, stick in your mailbox and your public service is complete.
Of course, we get that people are turned off by politics, that people don’t think their vote counts or that, frankly, they don’t really care who wins. But as the old trope goes, if you don’t vote, you can’t complain about who won.
Previously on this page, we’ve outlined a number of election reforms that could help attract more participation from residents. Apathy, though, will be harder to overcome. But here’s hoping.
Vaccinations became available for children ages 5-11, and judging from the speed at which appointments are filling, parents are excited for the opportunity.
It’s great to see the urgency.
A recent Pfizer study found the vaccine was about 91 precent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections and that the Food and Drug Administration found the shots to be safe. About 28 million kids became eligible for the shots in late October when the FDA authorized its use. There are plenty of vaccines available for the two-dose regimen.
Starting this past week, the county health department and Frederick County Public Schools began holding clinics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at county elementary schools. About 190 children can be vaccinated at each clinic each day. But as we said, the slots are filling up quickly.
“These clinics filled up fast — much faster than our high school clinics,” FCPS spokesman Brandon Oland told our reporter Jillian Atelsek. “We know that families are excited to get this done, and we’re happy to provide the space.”
At the same time, the Love for Lochlin Foundation and Frederick Health Hospital have teamed up to offer free flu and coronavirus vaccines for those in the business community. The hope is to make it easier for workers and their families to get the shots.
“We want to be able to see that they have the best access to it, and we’re really thankful for the businesses and the owners to help us with that,” Brooke DeSantis, co-founder of Love for Lochlin, told reporter Angela Roberts. DeSantis and her husband founded the nonprofit after they lost their 5-year-old son to complications of flu-related sepsis in January 2020.
We’re appreciative these groups have stepped up to make it easier for those wishing to get vaccinations.
State Sen. Ron Young has been a fixture in local and state politics for decades. That time is coming to an end.
We were not surprised at all by this week’s announcement that he’ll be retiring once his term ends next year. The fact that his wife, Del. Karen Lewis Young had already announced in June that she plans to run for the senate seat, made Sen. Young’s announcement the least surprising news.
That said, Sen. Young’s record — from his time as an alderman turned mayor of Frederick to now — cannot be ignored.
Among other things, Young spearheaded efforts to establish the city’s flood control system. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, just walk along Carroll Creek Linear Park downtown toward Baker Park and you’ll understand. That ended up addressing a dangerous flooding problem and creating a destination spot in the heart of the city. And for that we’re grateful.
We wish him well in retirement.
As President Biden says, c’mon man! Recent news that Maryland failed to reach a federal benchmark early this fall for distributing COVID-19 relief funds it received for rent to tenants in danger of eviction is just unacceptable.
Even worse is that there’s a blame game going between the governor’s office and that of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Van Hollen and fellow Sen. Ben Cardin reached out to the state urging them to move more funds, and do so quickly, to those who need the assistance. A spokesman for the governor, meanwhile, accused Van Hollen of not doing his “homework.”
We don’t really care who’s right or wrong in that exchange but let’s just make sure that the most vulnerable Marylanders, those facing eviction, get the support they need to stay in their homes.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post's editorial board.
