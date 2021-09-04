It’s been nearly a decade since Maryland’s Move Over law went into effect to protect police, and was expanded three years ago to include firefighters, emergency rescue personnel and service and utility workers as they respond to situations along the side of the road.
Unfortunately, not every motorist follows the rules. The latest example came Tuesday night when two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to be hospitalized after a vehicle traveling on U.S. Route 340 near Catholic Church Road around 8 p.m. failed to move over and struck a FCSO cruiser. According to a department press release, one deputy was thrown over the guardrail and lost consciousness, suffering leg and shoulder injuries while another deputy, who was seated in his vehicle, suffered head injuries.
The state’s “Move Over” laws require drivers who are nearing an emergency vehicle to avoid, if possible, being in the lane next to that side of the road. If that’s not possible, the law says drivers should slow down as they pass the scene.
A department spokesperson said the crash is still under investigation, though an initial finding indicated that the driver’s vehicle pushed the cruisers about 45 feet. Charges against the driver are pending. “Our initial investigations show the driver of the striking vehicle failed to obey this law and our deputies were injured. Quite frankly, this could have resulted in a horrific tragedy,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a press release the next day.
The sheriff is right, this could have been a lot worse. So, please, slow down and pay attention to the road ahead, particularly when coming upon cars and emergency vehicles along the side of the road.
Let’s be honest, celebrating the news that Frederick County earned a AAA bond rating from three bond rating agencies isn’t going to happen unless, of course, you’re a policy wonk, or maybe County Executive Jan Gardner. But in reality, we should be.
Gardner made the announcement Thursday that Frederick County is one of only 49 counties in the country to earn this distinction. Every year, jurisdictions across the country meet with the agencies to review fiscal policies, fiscal management and things such as infrastructure needs. Gardener and other county leaders met with those agencies virtually last week.
The ratings not only show that the county government’s financial status is great, but this credit check allows the county to borrow money at lower interest rates, meaning it pays less on loans for things such as the construction of schools, roads, libraries and parks. The county estimates that these lower rates save the county about $500,000 annually.
That actually is worthy of a round of applause.
Frederick should be proud of Kerrynton Jones, who grew up here and stars in the new feature-length film “The J-Team,” which began streaming on Paramount+ on Sept. 3. Best suited for a tween or teen audience, the movie showcases Jones’ exceptional talent and dancing skills while conveying the importance of being yourself and letting your light shine.
Jones was clearly born to dance. Donna Grim, owner of Dance Unlimited in Frederick, remembers how Jones stood out from the others in class early on and was destined for something big. Since Jones moved from Frederick to LA in 2016, she has been working constantly, getting booked for dance and acting gigs. She has danced for networks including Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Showtime, FreeForm and Nickelodeon. She’s done commercials for Skechers, Target, JBL and Neutrogena. She’s performed at the Clippers halftime show and the NFL Pro Bowl half-time show with Jordan Fisher.
We are so excited to cheer her on and see what’s next.
We want to take a moment to thank all of the first responders who worked to keep us safe during the flooding that resulted from Wednesday’s storms.
Emergency responders handled nearly two dozen swift water rescues, multiple auto accidents and scores of calls for flooding conditions. One of the situations involved getting 10 students off of a county school bus caught in flood waters.
In nearly every situation, these first responders put their own lives on the line to save ours. We know they do this every day when they go to work but their efforts were particularly visible Wednesday.
For that, we offer our appreciation — for Wednesday and for all days.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
