Today is Small Business Saturday, the initiative that encourages shoppers to focus on visiting small, often individually-owned shops as an alternative to national chains and online retailers.
This is the 11th year for the promotion which falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, right between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Given the state of the business community in this year of the pandemic, there’s likely never been a more important year to consider shopping locally.
We’ve told far too many stories about local retailers who have suffered from COVID-19 restrictions and closings since March. We’ve seen many businesses having to shut their doors, not only hurting those owners but also employees and the local economy.
Remember, the people who run these small local shops are often not just store owners but also our neighbors. They sponsor local sports teams, they donate to community charities and they are more likely going to offer a more personalized shopping experience for you.
So, as you go about your holiday shopping, don’t forget to patronize our small, local businesses. And, if for some reason you can’t or don’t want to go shopping in person, remember that nearly all of these shops have websites that you can visit as well.
Stats released by the county Board of Elections late last week showed that a record number of voters cast ballots in this year’s presidential election. More than 145,000 voters weighed in on the race either during early voting, mail-in votes or by showing up on Election Day. Twenty years ago, just less than 79,000 voters cast a ballot for president. It’s great to see a growing number of people voting, both here and across the country.
But the dramatic increase isn’t just about a renewed patriotic duty to vote. It’s also because of a sharp increase in the population here in Frederick County over the past two decades. While the 78 percent voter turnout this year is pretty impressive, that’s actually lower that the 83 percent turnout that we saw in both 2004 and 2008.
What was different was that this was the first time in the past two decades that the county voted for a Democrat for president. While we’ll let the local political parties ruminate over what this means and how that shift might impact future elections — both local and national — here in the county, we’re going to express our appreciation that we live and work in a place that not only has a motivated electorate, but an election board that ran such a smooth process.
We had no realistic expectations that the county school board would be able to find a way to save Sabillasville Elementary School from closure. A declining enrollment, an aging infrastructure and the school’s remote setting in the northern part of the county were working against it staying open.
Nonetheless, we weren’t prepared for the school board to make the final decision to close the school at a meeting on Monday night. And, as it turns out, the parents weren’t either. Alisha Yocum, president of the Sabillasville Elementary Parent Teacher Association, said she had been told prior to Monday’s meeting that the vote wouldn’t be happening that night. Yocum had hoped her group would have been able to make its case to the board, a board we should point out that has three current board members who will be out of office early next month. Monday was their last meeting.
School Superintendent Terry Alban, based on advice from school system lawyers, said the group should not be allowed to give an update because it might be a conflict of interest should the board later hear the community’s request to turn Sabillasville into a charter school. That precipitated the quicker vote.
That quicker vote may have just accelerated what we all expected. But that’s no consolation for parents who felt they had more points to make.
Thanksgiving 2020 is in the rearview mirror and the Christmas/Hanukkah season is upon us. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t celebrate the countless acts of kindness we witnessed this week where people worked to help others.
There was the annual turkey distribution held by Frederick Community Action Agency at Keys Stadium, the Salvation Army held its annual Thanksgiving meal and the Rescue Mission of Frederick held its annual meal service on Thanksgiving Day. These actions do so much to help those who need our support.
We’d also like to take the time to draw your attention once again to our annual Share Your Blessings feature that we published on Thanksgiving. The story listed non-monetary items — food, clothing, and other things — that local nonprofits could use this year to help others. If you haven’t made a donation already to one of these groups, we hope you’ll consider it. And if you’re part of a local nonprofit that could use assistance in helping others, let us know and we’ll try to include your group’s needs in a follow-up listing.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
