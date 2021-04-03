We were saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Brunswick Police Chief Milton Frech Jr. From all accounts, he was a special officer.
Just hours after his passing Tuesday, many friends and fellow law enforcement officers told our reporter Mary Grace Keller that Frech was a caring professional who epitomized the philosophy of community policing.
“Milt wasn’t just the most amazing, professional law enforcement officer I’ve known,” long-time friend Rick Weldon told us. “His legacy was cemented based on the time and effort and thought he put into community policing in Brunswick.”
Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown echoed those sentiments, saying that Frech’s “memory will live on in the relationships he established within the City and the greater Brunswick community.”
Frech’s law enforcement career started as a police officer in Baltimore before he moved to the Frederick Police Department and then the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office before moving to the Brunswick Police Department as deputy chief and later chief. In all, Frech spent more than three decades in policing.
Thank you for your service, Chief Frech. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers.
In the mix of the $3.9 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funding for Maryland that was announced Wednesday by state leaders, we were most intrigued by the $300 million earmarked to expand broadband access, particularly in rural areas, in the state.
Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore) made the announcement during a joint press conference with Gov. Larry Hogan and House Speaker Adrienne Jones. Ferguson said the allocation of this $300 million should help in areas where it is needed the most.
“Our livelihood, opportunities for learning, and safely being able to socialize should never have been about luck or ZIP code,” Ferguson said.
We’ve long believed that the lack of high-speed internet access has a significant detrimental impact on business, property values and, most importantly, educational opportunities for children. The impact of the pandemic this past year has underscored the inequities between communities. What was once considered a luxury, high-speed internet has become a critical public utility.
“For far too many Marylanders, this transition has not been easy and has not been possible: not to any fault of individual Marylanders or lack of desire or initiative, but because the technical infrastructure, knowledge, and access was simply not available,” Ferguson added.
During the press conference, the trio also announced money for the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to help stabilize tax rates on unemployment insurance for businesses, for economic relief programs and for money to help schools reopen and address long-term learning loss. Important help as well.
And though it wasn’t quite clear where exactly the state will be spending these dollars, it’s our hope that our elected officials will have their hands out, looking for Frederick County’s share of the funds.
For an artist co-op that started 30 years ago in the back of a furniture store — and then had no permanent home during the pandemic — this week marks a major milestone.
TAG/The Artists Gallery, which has made a few venues in downtown Frederick its residence over the years, opened a new gallery location to the public on Friday with the group show “Up Market Revival.”
The building, too, has seen many iterations. Former tenants have included an ice cream parlor, an IT company and, coincidentally, an art co-op shop called Dragonfly.
TAG’s 12 member artists and six associate members will undoubtedly infuse the growing North Market art scene with even more life and creativity, with shows and events running alongside the nearby Griffin Art Center, NOMA Gallery, and Bravura Art and Framing.
TAG has planned indoor and outdoor workshops, meet-the-artist demonstrations and other events this spring that span literary arts, fine arts, craft and live music.
Its large patio space is an added bonus for hosting live events — socially distanced, for the foreseeable future. We think this area of North Market Street is bound to become an arts hub, especially as the weather gets warmer and people, eager to be engaged with the world again, receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
And here’s a fun fact: TAG has its own holiday. Former Mayor Randy McClement proclaimed Jan. 2 as Artists Gallery Day.
We would be remiss if we didn’t recognize the Easter and Passover holidays that are upon us. For many, the religious holidays are an important time for self reflection, whether it be through fasting, keeping kosher, attending services or some other practice. With the past year being what it was, faith — no matter how you choose to view or practice it — is important.
So, to all our neighbors, we wish you a Happy Easter and Passover. And to those who do not observe either holiday, you are not forgotten. May your weekend be bright and joyous.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.