We know there are a lot of folks who just don’t like speed cameras. And there are times when we don’t as well, especially when we drive past one and the camera flashes. But the reality is that they seem to work in slowing drivers down.
That’s why we’re good with a recent decision by New Market’s town council to use two portable speed cameras that can be moved around within a half-mile radius of schools, pending a legal review of the vendor contract.
“We’re still having a significant speed problem on Main Street,” Council Vice President Lawrence “Jake” Romanell said in a virtual council meeting April 20.
Romanell told us that speed surveys last winter along West Main near the schools found most vehicles in that area traveled at least 13 mph over the 25 mph posted speed limit. Factor in that students are likely walking along these and other nearby roads during the day, we need all the tools we can to get people to slow down.
And at $4,400 a month per camera, it’s more cost effective to have the cameras than assigning police officers with a radar gun to monitor around the clock.
For those of us who grew up in the age of video games, many hours were spent (some might say wasted) in front of a TV or computer screen, endlessly trying to win that game, beat that competitor or find that hidden jewel.
To hear it now be celebrated at the collegiate level offers some of us a bit of redemption. Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg launched an esports initiative at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, and it is taking off. The esports program at the Mount is still in its infancy, but faculty and students who are already participating are proud of their accomplishments.
As Russ Hamer, director of the program at the Mount put it, there’s a lot more to esports than playing some video games. It teaches plenty of other important life lessons.
“Your kid is not going to stop playing these games, so they can either be a part of my program and use games to improve themselves, or they play them alone at home,” Hamer told reporter Katryna Perera. “If students are going to be playing these games as recreation anyways, we might as well put it to good use and use it as avenues for growth.”
Now, if only this was around when some of us were younger — just think of the possibilities.
We’re expecting a big rebound for business — particularly restaurants — starting this summer, now that outdoor mask mandates have been lifted and, more importantly, there are so many of us who have been fully vaccinated.
But this increase in customers is creating a new challenge — the need to hire more employees to keep up. It’s a national issue, as reporter Erika Riley pointed out earlier this week, but it’s being felt particularly hard here where a restaurant jobs board showed more than 300 help wanted ads within 15 miles of downtown Frederick.
“It’s really, really hard out there right now,” Jaime Ellis-Ade, general manager of Brewer’s Alley told us. “Everyone who I’ve talked to in the restaurant industry, and a lot of industries in general, there’s been a really hard time finding people who want to work.”
This latest challenge for restaurant owners isn’t nearly as bad as the one they faced this time last year when they had to retool their business model by switching to only carryout and outdoor dining. But it will be difficult, nonetheless.
Remember that next time you’re at a restaurant and the service might be a wee bit slower. Your waiter or waitress might be working a few more tables than usual.
If there’s one thing we’ve learned during the pandemic, it’s that leaving the house is very overrated.
Some local businesses, which were struggling during the shutdown, have found a way to pivot and bring the goods and services you desire directly to your home through subscriptions.
Take for instance South Mountain Creamery, which has delivered produce and dairy items since 2001. They saw a huge uptick in orders with their meal delivery service — something that has been around for years, but was never as popular as the delivery of their fresh milk.
Other examples include Abloom in Walkersville, Sage Cakery in Urbana and Dublin Coffee Roasters in Frederick. All of them have found ways to bring their products, whether it be fresh-cut flowers, mini cakes or unique coffee beans directly to your door.
Pandemic or no pandemic, we don’t see these subscription services going away — and that’s a good thing for us and these local businesses.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
