Patrick Grossman, Frederick Police Department’s acting chief, announced his retirement earlier this week, a decision that came as a surprise to the community and most likely to city officials as well. And frankly, we’re disappointed.
Since taking over for former Chief Ed Hargis, who retired in February, Grossman has helmed the department through protests and a pandemic. He’s been with the department for 23 years and, upon his announcement Monday, received praise from Mayor Michael O’Connor and new Acting Chief Dwight Sommers for his leadership.
Grossman’s decision comes at an interesting time for the department as the city is beginning a national search for a permanent chief. While we’re not endorsing anyone’s candidacy for that job, we were hoping Grossman, who applied for the job five years ago when Hargis was named, would have been given consideration.
In any case, we wish Grossman well and thank him for his service. We’re sorry to see him go.
Being able to highlight acts of kindness is something we jump at the opportunity to do — especially given the times we are in.
So when a group of Tuscarora High School students started an effort to do good, we couldn’t help but spotlight their efforts.
It started out simple: four students wanted to honor two classmates who recently died, and they decided to do so by coming up with ways to give back to the community.
One idea was simply spending a couple of hours one night last week collecting bags of clothing at the school for a local Goodwill chapter. Within the first hour, they had their first truck load ready to go.
To those four students and others who have also stepped up, keep up the good work. You are making your classmates proud.
There’s something about listening to music on vinyl. To audiophiles and vintage record collectors, digital downloads and CDs aren’t even close.
If you agree, and you’re from Frederick, you’ve likely visited Vinyl Acres, a small shop on East Patrick Street near the Square Corner. You were also likely disappointed by the news that Vinyl Acres closed its physical location recently, instead deciding to move their store online.
This news leaves Rock & Roll Graveyard, also on East Patrick Street, and The Record Exchange on North Market Street, as your remaining options if you wanted to go old school and visit a record store in person. We like to do that, not just to find good music but also because these stores serve as great places that preserve our musical history.
The closing of Vinyl Acres’ physical location is also a reminder of how difficult it is for any business to survive in this pandemic world. We hope they find success online and can reopen a physical presence here in Frederick to complement the two remaining stores.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
