When we first heard the Food and Drug Administration was going to charge distilleries a fee for making hand sanitizer during the pandemic, the saying “No good deed goes unpunished” leapt to mind.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, distilleries across the country — including several right here in Frederick — retooled their production process to help address a hand sanitizer shortage. Many of those distilleries donated what they made or sold it at cost. It was their way of pitching in during a crisis.
But in the waining days of 2020, the FDA said that those distilleries would have to pay a $14,060 fee because they were classified as “over-the-counter drug monograph facilities” for making the hand sanitizer.
Fortunately, the Department of Health and Human Services stepped in on New Year’s Eve, telling the FDA to stop collecting the fee. Obviously, the right decision but it should never have been an issue in the first place.
If you need another reminder of how long it’s going to take before our country returns to normal from this pandemic, it came during a Gov. Larry Hogan press conference Tuesday when he spoke about vaccine distribution.
As of that press conference, Hogan said Maryland had administered 76,916 of the 270,150 vaccines that have been distributed across the state and that Maryland would be receiving about 72,000 vaccines from the federal government every week.
At this pace, Maryland will have administered about 1.8 million vaccines by the end of May. The state has about 6 million residents.
So, the production of these vaccines and the pace at which they’re being administered are going to have to pick up. We’re hopeful Hogan and the vaccine producers can do just that. Otherwise, we’re going to have to prepare to continue our 2020 precautions into most of 2021.
Matt Barnes used to scribble plays in his notebook as a middle-school student who dreamed of a future in football. It’s hard to imagine him drawing it up much better than this, though.
Barnes, a 2004 Urbana High grad and former Hawks football player, will try to help Ohio State win its ninth national championship Monday night as the Buckeyes’ special teams coordinator and safeties coach. Ohio State faces Alabama for the title at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
After a three-year coaching stint at the University of Maryland, Barnes joined the Buckeyes in 2019 when Ryan Day took over in Columbus, Ohio. So, while neither team in Monday’s game has much of a following in Frederick County, it’ll be easy to pull for Barnes — a local connection to the biggest event of the college football season.
Their numbers were smaller and the rain made what was already a cold day even more tough to bear this year. But as these brave souls told us New Year’s Day, they were freezing for a good cause.
Of course, we’re talking about the annual “Freezin’ for Reason,” event held in Brunswick on the first day of every year. The event raises thousands of dollars every year for the Brunswick Food Bank, the Brunswick Ecumenical Assistance Committee on Needs and the Frederick County Special Olympics.
This year’s event was different, as is everything we do because of the pandemic. Fewer folks participated and the group fell a bit short of its fundraising goals, though online donations are still be accepted.
Challenges aside, we are impressed by those who would brave 20 degree temperatures and a cold Potomac River to help others. It warms our hearts.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.