Yea: Given Frederick’s strong Deaf community, we are excited that the Maryland Deaf Community Center — a nonprofit in Frederick — will open a new community center later this month.
Located in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association building on Aviation Way, the Maryland Deaf Community Center will encompass 2,500 square feet and include a number of amenities for the growing deaf population in Frederick County.
“The Deaf community really feels like this is their home. They want to come here and just socialize and bond with other deaf individuals in the county,” Linda Stoltz, Maryland Deaf Community Center President, told reporter Angela Roberts.
They deserve a place to call home, and given the Maryland School for the Deaf campus here, we’re glad that this community center will be in Frederick.
Yea: Some 5,000 veterans are traveling across nine states as part of the Old Glory Relay, which started at Ground Zero in New York on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and will end on Veterans Day in Atlanta.
The group, which is carrying a single American flag throughout its journey, traveled into Frederick on Sunday. The goal of the organization is to support active-duty service members as they transition out of the military through fitness and social activities.
Will Plumley, assistant garrison commander at Fort Detrick, was there to join the relay.
“It’s a chance to show our support for our country and our flag,” said Plumley, who retired from the Army in 2004. “And our veterans, whether they served one year of 30 years.”
We salute this organization and the men and women it serves. Making sure members of our military can have a smooth transition back to civilian life is so vital. We’re glad organizations like Team Red White & Blue are there to offer support.
Nay: OK, this one is just ridiculous. We’re not trying to sound out of touch with today’s young people, but the idea of kids taking videos of themselves destroying school bathrooms makes no sense.
We love technology and can appreciate the joys of social media, but the latest trend on the video-sharing app TikTok known as the “devious licks” challenge is absurd.
We learned this week that more than 10 Frederick County schools have been vandalized as a result of this latest trend.
The damage being caused is costing real money and creating headaches for the already strained custodial staffs across the county.
Again, we’re all for having fun on social media, but this one just needs to go away.
Yea: We know local history is important to so many people here in Frederick County. If you find yourself in that category, we encourage you to check out Brunswick Railroad Days this weekend.
The annual event, held in downtown Brunswick from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, features lots of live music, food, street vendors, carnival games, crafts and even a petting zoo,
But the real focus of the two-day celebration is the role the town played in the creation of the historic B&O Railroad.
“There would absolutely be no Brunswick without the B&O Railroad,” James Castle, director of the Brunswick Heritage Museum, said earlier this week in the News-Post.
Sure enough, the railroad opened in the area in the 1830s in what was then called Berlin. From there, the town grew quickly, bringing a lot more supporting businesses as well as a new name, Brunswick. The name had to change from Berlin to Brunswick because there was already a Berlin on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
“The town was the railroad,” Castle told us. “And for the most part, the railroad was the city.”
For generations, Brunswick has identified as a railroad town, though less than a dozen residents now work for the railroad, now operated by CSX Transportation.
This weekend, however, that heritage will be on display in Brunswick. If you're a history buff or just haven't been to see the town, this weekend is a great time to go.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
