We’ve chronicled the story of Jamontrez “Monte” Williams, a 22-year-old now mentoring through the local nonprofit I Believe in Me. For Monte, life started off down the wrong path. He doesn’t hide the fact he spent time in jail, but that’s not what this is about.
This is about a young man who is now a volunteer firefighter with Junior Fire Co. in Frederick who happened to be at the right place at the right time — and saved a young girl’s life.
Last month, Williams was at a cookout to celebrate the more than 15 months I Believe in Me spent hosting weekly food drops, which hundreds of struggling neighbors turned to each week during the height of the pandemic.
Following an announcement that the group was pausing food drops to refocus on youth programs, they decided to celebrate their accomplishment.
While at the backyard cookout, Williams noticed 13-year-old Mildred Cubias in distress.
The firefighter/EMT skills he’s been learning kicked in and he pulled her from the bottom of a swimming pool and began CPR. The young girl spent five days in the intensive care unit.
But this story has a happy ending and Monte and Mildred reunited this week for the first time since that harrowing day.
Monte wants to become a career firefighter one day. We think he’s off to a good start.
Here’s to more good news for Frederick’s Golden Mile corridor. After years of decline, the once-bustling neighborhood is getting closer and closer to its glory days.
This week, the community welcomed the German-based Lidl to the neighborhood. The grocery chain completes a shopping center of four stores that replaces the vacant Kmart property on West Patrick Street.
Based on the reception it received at this week’s grand opening, it seems the people of Frederick and the surrounding community are happy to see this latest addition to the Golden Mile.
In the spirit of perfect timing, the Golden Mile Alliance, a business group focused on that particular neighborhood, held a meeting Wednesday (the same day as the grand opening) with the mayor and aldermen.
As Alderman Derek Shackelford put it, the Golden Mile has been “chugging along” despite the impacts of the COVID pandemic.
Many of us had hopes as children of one day being a professional athlete, but as we all know, the odds of that are slim to none. For most, the dream starts to fade once you realize that what you thought was talent really doesn’t stack up against the competition.
But for Thurmont native Mason Albright, that dream has become a reality. During this month’s Major League Baseball draft, Albright was projected as a high pick. But as the hours ticked on, his name was not called until he was finally chosen with the No. 351 overall pick in the 12th round.
It seemed like the young pitcher was destined to head off to college, where he earned a Division I scholarship, and hopefully improve his draft stock over the next few years.
But the Los Angeles Angels offered Albright a record-setting (for a late-round pick) $1.25 million to sign with the club — and that’s exactly what he decided to do.
We’ll see where this takes the teenager from Thurmont, but he at least gets to live out that childhood dream many of us shared.
Frederick County’s police and fire agencies will be out this coming Tuesday as part of National Night Out festivities.
These events are a great opportunity for the community, especially the youngsters, to learn more about our first responders. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police and others will be at various locations throughout the county on Aug. 3, starting at 6 p.m. The sheriff’s office and state police will be at Natelli Family YMCA. Meanwhile, FPD will be at Carrollton Park, Mullinix Park, Hill Street Park and Lucas Village, and MSP will also set up at at Walkersville Fire Department and at the Lake Linganore Association office in New Market.
If you can, we highly recommend stopping by for the festivities, which will include demonstrations, activities for kids, food trucks and music.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(2) comments
$1.25 million for a 12th round pick??
Inflation?
