Yea: We’ve all had to find ways to adapt these past few months. Nonprofits are no exception.
One of the county’s popular charitable events — the Stuff the Bus campaign — has had to do just that this year. In a typical year, this United Way-sponsored event would partner with more than 120 businesses to collect school supplies, often by encouraging donations of school supplies in collection bins scattered throughout the county. Money donations have been encouraged, too. Those donations, in turn, were stuffed on school buses which were then taken to county schools and given to local students.
The coronavirus has kept much of this from happening. And regardless of whether school is in-person or there are remote classes, the need hasn’t changed. So United Way has taken the charity drive primarily online, though four businesses — Dublin Roasters, FCB Bank, Plow & Hearth and The Seton Center — still have in-person drop-offs.
“At a time when we’re talking about diversity, equity and inclusion, Stuff the Bus is at its core an equity program,” United Way CEO Ken Oldham told us earlier this week. “We’re ensuring that every child starts at the same place.”
It’s a very important cause and one that we hope you’ll consider supporting. If you have the ability to donate to Stuff the Bus, go online at www.unitedwayfrederick.org/StufftheBus to find out how.
Yea: This Monday, high school athletes will be allowed to begin reconditioning and re-acclimatization activities in preparation for the fall sports season. The program was originally supposed to begin this past Monday, but the school system delayed the activities because of some last-minute concerns and adjustments made to the school system’s “COVID-19: Return to Play Summer Guidelines.”
With formal sports practices about a month away, getting the student athletes a chance to train under strict guidelines seems to be a reasonable approach. While we still have serious reservations about moving forward with a high school fall sports season because of the coronavirus, these practices will give students a bit of normalcy at a time when it’s sorely needed.
Nay: The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that if everyone would wear a mask, we could get COVID-19 under control within eight weeks.
This seems like a pretty good bargain if you ask us. Wearing a mask in public or in places where you can’t social distance is the considerate thing to do for not only you but for the people around you. This shouldn’t be a political debate, it should be a matter of public safety. But it is for some and we don’t understand why.
Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC director, said wearing a mask is “not a political issue — it is a public health issue,” praising President Donald Trump for recently wearing a mask at a public event.
So that’s why we’re bothered by the fact that mask wearing has become tangled in political rhetoric and there are still people in the community who refuse to wear face coverings in public.
Just think how quickly eight weeks can go by if we all listened to the experts and wore our masks.
Yea: Ok, admit it. How many of you hear that somewhat annoying Village People song in your head when you think about the YMCA? We freely admit that we do.
But that song aside, we’ve been watching the construction from afar for some time. This week, we were excited to learn that the Urbana YMCA is about 35 percent complete with a target opening date of April 2021.
The 65,000-square-foot center will have an indoor running track, a wellness center, athletic fields and much more. In addition, the new Y will have an aquatics complex that may be used for county high school swimming programs.
“...Just having the Y as a facility for the community in that area will be very valuable,” County Councilman Steve McKay said. We wholeheartedly agree.
