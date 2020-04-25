Nay: We sympathize with Frederick Alderman Roger Wilson. We too would have liked to have seen the city delay a water rate increase scheduled for July.
Wilson tried to get his fellow aldermen to consider a delay during a virtual meeting earlier this week. But they weren’t interested in his proposal to hold back the increase for six months. The aldermen initially approved the hike back in November.
We get the board’s reluctance. A delay could cost the city $615,000 in revenue, according to its estimates. And with COVID-19, the city is expected to see budget shortfalls elsewhere. But Frederick residents are likely going to face shortfalls too. So we’re with Wilson on this one.
Yea:
A horse walks up to a senior care facility and ...
What might sound like the first line of a joke was perhaps one of the oddest, yet, most uplifting acts we’ve seen during this stay-at-home pandemic.
Residents at Montevue Assisted Living and Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick were surprised Wednesday when three horses from Rocky’s Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation in Thurmont paid a visit. The horses didn’t go inside but they did parade around the facility as residents looked out their windows.
The same day, a couple of firefighters/EMTs, Derek Hartman and Bobi Jo Swartz, along with help from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3666 and some volunteers, took four horses, around first the Genesis Healthcare facility, followed by the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center and then the Somerford House.
Again, smiles around from all the residents and workers. Not a long face in the house. Well, except for perhaps the horses themselves. And that’s no joke.
Yea:
Jimmy Beldon has a very important job. The 55-year-old has been in the state and national spotlight recently as Gov. Larry Hogan’s American Sign Language interpreter during the COVID-19 pandemic. His job is to translate Hogan’s messages during press briefings for the deaf and hard of hearing community statewide. And we’re proud that he’s from Frederick.
We’re also happy that Hogan and his staff have made Beldon such a focal point during these briefings, ensuring that the vital information about the pandemic is available to the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Beldon’s hard work and dedication was even recognized by the governor earlier this week when he honored him with a citation on National ASL Day.
Congratulations, Jimmy, and keep up the good work.
Yea:
America’s military are currently fighting a very different war than what we’d typically be reading about.
And we’re glad they continue to show up like they always have.
Despite fighting an invisible enemy, members of the Maryland National Guard showed up this week armed with food and supplies for our city’s most vulnerable in a much-needed partnership with the city of Frederick. Frederick Community Action Agency is lighter on volunteers than normal due to the new coronavirus and the guardsmen have stepped in to fill the void and help provide those critical services.
They expect their services to continue and probably increase in the coming weeks. We see this as an excellent use of our military servicemen in dire times.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
