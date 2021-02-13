Our mail delivery has been abysmal for the past couple of months and, from what we’re hearing on the national level, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better anytime soon.
Many of us have seen bills, medications and simple letters and cards arriving late. With that in mind, Middletown officials now are encouraging residents there to avoid mailing in their ballots for the upcoming Feb. 22 election to fill a commissioner’s seat. Instead, they are asking that voters return their completed ballots to the town’s office.
Part of the town’s concern comes through its own experience. Middletown officials said they mailed the approximately 3,600 ballots out to residents in late January and it appears most were delivered the next day. However, “a tray or two” of ballots may have gotten sent to a U.S. Postal Service facility in Baltimore, Burgess John Miller told us earlier this week.
We will assume that those ballots made it to homes eventually, but just in case, Miller urged anyone who hasn’t gotten a ballot yet to come to the town office and get another one.
Yet another example of why we need a functioning postal service. Right now, we have little confidence in it.
As the saying goes, if you want something done right, do it yourself. That’s the approach being taken in Thurmont where town leaders are working with members of the community to come up with a way to provide town-wide internet access.
It started with residents sharing stories of paying for higher internet speeds to nationwide providers, but receiving much slower services. Thurmont’s rural terrain certainly had a lot to do with that, but a local commission formed last year is finding that the town can offer high-speed internet service to all residents, and at a cheaper price.
Thurmont could offer wireless broadband service to residents, with large antennae installed on the town’s three water towers. Eventually, residents would be able to purchase internet access from the town itself at varying price points for different speeds.
The plan is still in the preliminary stages, but it makes sense, and would provide a much-needed service to the residents of Thurmont. Perhaps, other rural communities in Frederick County will learn from this example and look for ways to connect their residents.
We have told countless stories over the last year of how the schools have been disrupted by the pandemic. Hybrid classes are fine but there’s really no replacement for an in-person education.
The organizers of LYNX, the Frederick High School program that takes students off campus to learn about different professions, had to adapt this year with students not in class and most businesses either working remotely or closed to visitors. LYNX, which stands for Linking Youth to New Experiences, has taken its classes online as well this year, though it hasn’t stopped students from being exposed to possible career options.
Students have meet for video chats with an auto mechanic, an NFL player who grew up here and a video game producer. Some of our FNP staff took part as well, as we have for years.
From our perspective, it’s been a great experience for both the students and the featured business. But we’re looking forward to next year when we can hopefully invite the students back to our offices for an in-person visit.
Staff members at Frederick’s Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre waited for a very long time for the rights to put on a production of “Clue On Stage” and they weren’t going to let anything — even COVID — stop them from safely staging it.
Plans for a safe reopen for the independent theater began as soon as the pandemic shut down operations last spring. Justin Kiska, the president and managing director, said he learned more about sanitizing, air flow and cleaning practices than he ever thought he would to safely stage shows. And it seems to be working out well.
Way Off Broadway staged shows in the fall and over the holidays with smaller casts and crews performing for a limited number of patrons and with a number of other changes to meet COVID protocols with no issues. They’re doing the same now with “Clue,” playing now through March 6, and are also planning a spring show.
In a time when some are not even attempting to return to normal practices due to pandemic fears, we commend the staff at this small theater for taking the initiative to research safe practices and keep going.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
