Yea: Frederick's new Nighttime Economy Taskforce doesn't have the kind of name that makes you think its goal is to end things such as noise, liquor and code violation complaints.
And maybe that's the point. The group, a joint effort of the Frederick Police, Frederick County Liquor Board, State's Attorney's Office, Health Department and the Division of Fire and Rescue Services, is putting an emphasis on collaboration to end complaints in downtown Frederick.
Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told reporter Mary Grace Keller that law enforcement are only part of the solution. "It is difficult to tackle these concerns without collaboration and cooperation," he said.
The hope is that the NET team will look for solutions to community concerns and complaints in hopes of resolving them without having to implement harsh penalties and/or fines. The idea is to encourage voluntary compliance by working with establishments to " ... ensure they are doing everything possible to be responsible neighbors and business owners," Lando said. The fines could come later if this doesn't work.
We think this is a collaborative approach that makes sense for downtown businesses.
Yea: It seemed as though all of Frederick let out a bit of a collective sigh when Gravel & Grind closed its doors in 2018, three years after it had opened on South Carroll Street.
The beloved coffee and bike shop served as a go-to bicycle repair shop — that also built custom, anachronistic mountain bikes and hosted rides into the wilderness — as well as a cultural hub for artists, writers, musicians, makers and other creatives.
But fast-forward to 2021, when co-owner Tracy Hathaway, after some time away in upstate New York, reopened Gravel & Grind at a new location on Sixth Street in Frederick. The new location has the same array of bikes for sale, rentals, drive-in service and repair, and that rich and wonderful pour of coffee. If all goes as planned, concerts and biking outings are to come. Check them out this weekend — at 15 E. Sixth St. — during their daylong grand reopening celebration.
Yea: It took a while to get it going, but we're pleased to see that the Frederick County Council gave approval to nine candidates to serve on the Immigrant Affairs Commission.
The new commission, which has a goal of improving dialogue between the county’s immigrant communities and local government, was approved back in February with a deadline for applications set for April. Eventually, 17 members will be on the commission.
A few weeks ago, some local residents expressed disappointment in the delay in getting the members appointed. One, Yewande Oladeinde, who was among the first appointed, said “we were basically kept in the dark.”
County officials admitted that it is unusual for the process to take this long but they said with a focus on the pandemic and the need to vet the applicants, staff needed additional time. The remaining members are expected to be approved Nov. 2.
Whatever the reasoning for the delay, we're appreciative that the commission is getting started. Given the significant immigrant population in the county, it's a necessary step to providing access to county government.
Yea: The pandemic forced most businesses to take a big chunk of their work online, be it expanding sales or telework options. For many small businesses, that was a costly transition.
With that in mind, we're encouraging eligible small businesses in the county to apply for a recently announced grant to help cover some of those related costs.
On Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner announced that $221,000 has been set aside for what's being called the Online Sales and Technology Grant Program. The grants can be used to pay for equipment or other costs to expand sales or telework opportunities incurred since the pandemic began in March 2020. Grants can be up to $10,000.
Eligible businesses must have fewer than 20 employees as of March 9, 2020. Applications must be made by Nov. 5. To apply or for more details, go to discoverfrederickmd.com/covid-19.
