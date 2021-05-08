We suspect this will be an extra-special Mother’s Day weekend, considering that at this time last year, the pandemic restrictions kept many of us from visiting mom or taking her out to dinner. This year, we’re expecting things to be quite different.
A lot of you likely put off visits to mom last year. Mother’s Day likely consisted of a video chat or call, which couldn’t replace a hug from her or grandmom. Thanks to vaccines and dramatic declines in the positivity rates from a year ago, this year will be different for most of us. As we pull out of the pandemic and lockdowns, this is going to be one of many “firsts.”
Sadly, there are others who have lost a mom or grandmother in the last year, making this Sunday an even more difficult “first.” For those of you, we’re sorry for your loss.
For all our moms have done, from driving the carpools to bandaging up our skinned knees to being there during tough times, we owe them more than just Mother’s Day. So, if you are able, make this one special for her — and you.
Here’s another cause for celebration: Frederick is getting another destination in its Arts & Entertainment District on the north end of town.
Olde Mother Brewing and Gravel and Grind, the latter of which is slated to open its new location on Sixth Street very soon, together began hosting outdoor concerts in a shared lot in the 500 block of North Market Street.
Frederick band Sunniva was scheduled to play the first concert at the new outdoor venue on Friday in the series affectionally known as Live in the Lot Concert Series.
Olde Mother co-owner Nick Wilson is a huge music fan — metal, in particular (he plays in the band Tending to the Corpses) — and along with his staff, many of whom are also musicians, tries to do his part to support live, original music in town.
To that, we say cheers.
We were very disappointed to learn this week that Frederick’s annual Fourth of July activities in Baker Park have been cancelled again this year. As the number of vaccinations increase and the positivity rates keep declining, we were hopeful that the celebration could have happened this year.
But sadly, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still recommending against large gatherings, so the organizers at Celebrate Frederick had to pull the plug.
We know this had to be a tough call for the planners who were in a bad spot. They’re working now on trying to organize a fireworks display in the area where people can watch from their cars.
Given all the strides we’ve been making lately at returning to some normalcy, many of us — including President Biden — have been looking at July 4th as that target for events to return.
We understand why it’s not happening but it doesn’t mean we have to like it.
We get it. The weather is nice and we’ve been cooped up for a year. But, we’re getting vaccinated and starting to feel normal again.
So, what do we do? We go outdoors after this long slumber. Maybe you go for walks around the neighborhood, head downtown with your mask on or maybe you feel adventurous and want to go hiking.
Frederick County has plenty of great spots for this, so you head to one of the trails at Sugarloaf Mountain. Problem is, you’re not an expert hiker.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services recently responded to three mountain rescues at Sugarloaf in the matter of a week. Maryland State Police’s Trooper 3 even had to assist in one because of the tricky terrain. We’re not saying the hikers in these instances were being irresponsible, but the pattern is enough for us and first responders to be concerned.
These trails are beautiful, but they are dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing. So, take the proper precautions and follow the trails and any warnings they might provide.
It’s for your safety and the safety of those first responders who ultimately get called in to assist when there’s a medical emergency or lost hiker.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post's editorial board.
