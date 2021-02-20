In the context of the state’s capital budget, $1 million may be a drop in the bucket. But for a town such as Emmitsburg, that money can go a long way. And that’s why we were pleased to see Sen. Michael Hough help get that money included in Gov. Hogan’s capital budget to pay for some of the town’s much-needed water infrastructure improvements.
Assuming the budget is approved, that money will be for the majority of the $1.4 million price tag to construct a water clarifier west of town, near a water treatment structure near Crystal Fountain Road.
It’s not been a good few years for Emmitsburg as the town has had to deal with aging infrastructure by replacing water lines. The town is also in the midst of building an advanced wastewater treatment plant, at the cost of roughly $19.5 million. For a community of about 3,100 people, coming up with that kind of money isn’t easy.
Joe Ritz, one of Emmitsburg’s commissioners, said this $1 million is a big help but there are still other hurdles to get over to fix the town’s water issues. “Obviously, what has been put into place seems to be helping the matter, but we have a lot further to go in ensuring our water system is up to date,” he told reporter Steve Bohnel.
We hope the money makes a difference to what has been an ongoing issue in Emmitsburg.
Celebrating 100 years of anything is worth recognition, which is why we want to take a moment to thank the men and women of the Maryland State Police who have been protecting our state for the past century.
MSP is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year and reporter Mary Grace Keller spoke to troopers who served at the Frederick Barrack over the years. Now, we couldn’t look back too much at how things have changed in 100 years, but we did learn how the agency has evolved in the last 50 years.
Everything from how reports are written to how suspects are processed at the jail has become more efficient over the years.
To the men and women of the MSP, we salute you as you celebrate this major milestone.
We always knew they were some of the best around. Now we have some proof (pun intended).
Frederick-based craft distillers Dragon Distillery and McClintock Distilling were listed among the top 25 best distilleries in the United States recently by Travel + Leisure. Dragon Distillery came in at No. 7 on the list and McClintock Distilling placed No. 23.
Both places opened in 2016, with Dragon specializing in small-batch artisan spirits and cocktails while McClintock is known for its organic spirits. Last year, McClintock was named by USA Today as the best craft vodka distillery in the country.
Now, that’s the spirit.
Pitchers and catchers reported to baseball’s spring training sites all around Florida and Arizona this week against a backdrop of temperatures in the 80s.
Meanwhile, back here in our reality in Frederick, we’re clearing off cars and digging out of what’s been a string of snow, sleet and cold. If we didn’t like the place so much, we’d be tempted to move.
But we should know better. History tells us that some of the biggest snowstorms come in February. Twenty-one years ago, Frederick County recorded its largest single day of snow when 34 inches fell on Feb. 6, 2010. So what we’ve been getting lately doesn’t come close.
Sure, we know that there are a lot of you who prefer the cold weather. And if you’re one of them, then we truly hope you’re enjoying this cycle of snow we’re in.
For us, though, we’ve already set our sights on the warmer days ahead and a chance to get out of our pandemic bunkers. Maybe that even includes a chance to take in a baseball game in short sleeves.
And then there’s this: You don’t have to shovel sunshine.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
