Every so often, legislation comes along that seems to be a no-brainer to pass. We’d consider a measure before the Frederick County Council to allow farmers to build roadside stands as one of those.
Specifically, the bill would allow farmers to sell their products at stands on their property without having to worry about obtaining building permits. The idea is meant to give farmers an additional way to sell their products.
They still would have to get permits for zoning changes or any electrical or plumbing additions to a farmstand.
The bill originated with County Executive Jan Gardner but was sponsored at the council level by Republican Michael Blue and Democrat Jerry Donald.
“This is just a real quick way for [farmers] to get their goods to market,” Blue said.
We’re glad to see the bipartisan support. It’s gratifying to see such common sense legislation, and we look forward to the council passing it.
We’re proud of our Frederick artists who won Independent Artist Award grants this year. The grants are awarded annually by the Maryland State Arts Council for artists working in all mediums.
Suzanne Feldman, an art teacher at Tuscarora High School, took home a $10,000 grant for fiction. Her most recent novel, “Sisters of the Great War,” was published in October by HarperCollins and delves into the world of two sisters living in Baltimore in 1914 who venture away from home to volunteer with the war effort in Belgium. Rachel Warren, a writer, musician and traditional wig maker, and novelist Victoria Lancelotta, both of Frederick County, received MSAC IAA grants for $2,000.
It’s great to have these artists in our community.
The continued limited access to public meetings is getting better, but we’re not there yet.
Frederick’s mayor and aldermen announced this week that members of the public — on a limited basis — will be allowed to once again attend city meetings, albeit it masked and with limited attendance. Coupled with the county school board’s announcement that masks are becoming optional, it is a sign that things are getting a bit more normal around here.
But this isn’t true everywhere. But we’re still waiting for the Frederick County Council and a few town councils in the area to allow members of the community to see government work being conducted in person.
Local governments have done a fairly good job of livestreaming their meetings during the pandemic, and that should continue for the many who can’t attend or simply find it more convenient to log in on their laptop or tablet.
But there is something to be said about unfettered access to seeing how our local legislative bodies are doing their jobs. It certainly helps get the message across to our representatives that we are paying attention.
We’ve been saying since the beginning of the pandemic that we need to proceed with caution. For the most part, we have. But there comes a time when we can take steps to return to the level of access we had pre-pandemic, particularly when the positivity rates are sharply declining and vaccination rates are high. So we encourage the county and other towns to allow the public to return to meetings in person.
We’ve made it clear many times over the years that we’re history buffs. Knowing your past is often a great way of putting your present into perspective.
That’s a big reason why we were drawn to some recent donations of town memorabilia former Middletown commissioner Larry Bussard made to Middletown recently.
Homecoming programs, photos, booklets from events hosted by the local woman’s club and even a 1882 copy of the Valley Register newspaper that included a story of President Lincoln’s issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation were part of Bussard’s donation.
Bussard told reporter Ryan Marshall that he’s been gathering these items over the years from others and by buying things at estate sales and auctions. “If it had Middletown on it, I bought it,” he said.
We’re sure there are plenty of people around the county that have similar treasure troves of local history. If they’re so inclined — and we hope they are — making a donation to their town’s archives will go a long way to preserving local history.
