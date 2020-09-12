Less than two weeks into the school year, Frederick County’s online teaching platform, Schoology, crashed. Students found classes come to an abrupt halt early Tuesday morning. Some students, especially those who use the school-provided Chromebooks, were out of class all day.
We can already hear the naysayers, the ones who want students in the classrooms full-time, saying that this setup is bound to fail. We won’t go that far because we were expecting that there’d be glitches. So were school leaders.
Superintendent Terry Alban said Tuesday that glitches are bound to happen when you’re dealing with that much technology. “In the virtual model, I know that our teachers have worked with students to develop options should there be a technical glitch,” she said.
And we want to be clear that we know the school system is working hard to get this right. That being said, the school system lost a bit of credibility on Tuesday when the teaching system crashed. This can’t happen again.
It’s hard to believe that there is any discussion over legislation that Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater mentioned during a recent meeting about the county’s legislative priorities for the 2021 General Assembly session.
Fitzwater said she hoped the other members of the County Council would support a bill being backed by the county’s Commission for Women, that would repeal a portion of a Maryland law that permits marriage as a defense to sex crimes. Specifically, a spouse can currently only make a claim of a sex crime against their partner if the couple is in a limited divorce or are legally separated.
The measure has been introduced in previous years but has never been approved by the legislature. Frankly, we’re surprised that this is even a question.
“That’s just not an accurate reflection of what happens in some of these sexual crime cases,” Fitzwater said.
We agree. Striking this part of the law seems long overdue. We’re appreciative that Fitzwater continues to push for the change.
We are thrilled to see Sophie and Madigan’s Playground finally coming to fruition.
It was a little more than seven years ago that the two young sisters died tragically when a fire ravaged the family’s Myersville home in January 2013.
From that horrific event, their parents, Jack and Chrissi Lillard, have vowed to turn their loss into something positive for the entire community.
Jack and Chrissi participated in a virtual groundbreaking this week for the playground, which will be part of the larger Westside Regional Park being developed near Frederick’s Hillcrest neighborhood.
The playground will cost $1.5 million to build, and they’ve raised $850,000 so far, with donations coming from all 50 states, Jack Lillard said Wednesday.
Honoring Sophie and Madigan in this very special way will bring smiles to many children for decades to come.
Hey buddy, can you spare a dime? Or a nickel, quarter or penny?
Well, depending on who you ask, coins are scarce. Since the beginning of the pandemic, some businesses are having a tough time making change. We’ve seen signs at several national chains — Walmart, McDonald’s and Krogers — where they either ask for customers to pay with exact change or use a credit card. Some places have even warned that they won’t give change.
Around here in Frederick County, small businesses aren’t feeling the shortage, reporter Ryan Marshall found out earlier this week. Actually, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Mint, the real problem is not a shortage of coins; it’s that coins aren’t circulating as much through the economy. With a struggling economy due to COVID-19, that makes some sense.
But just to be safe, if you have a lot of coins sitting around, you might think about taking them to the bank or, better yet, spend them at a local business. They might not need the coins as much, but they do need your business.
