Yea: Officials at both Mount St. Mary's University and Hood College made some optimistic announcements this week when they said they expect their schools to return to near-normal operations this fall. And after a year of virtual classes and hybrid learning, we're sure the students, just like the rest of us, can't wait for some normalcy in their studies.
This past year, Mount students learned in a hybrid setting and most students lived on campus with some health restrictions in place. Hood students have been learning in traditional, online and hybrid models.
With the caveat that we're still more than four months away from fall semester classes, and that the COVID-19 positivity rates have been up lately, we're pretty confident that with a growing number of vaccines going into arms every day, campus life looks like a pretty good bet next semester.
Yea: Many parts of Frederick have a long history of significant flooding. Historic levels of flooding, in fact, led to the construction of Carroll Creek Linear Park and other mitigation projects. In many ways, the long process of flood control in the city is looked upon elsewhere as a model to follow.
But as we've seen over the last decade with significant floods in 2015 and 2018, not to mention the changing weather patterns, there is still protective steps we can be taking to lessen the impact of potential flooding.
That's why we're pleased to see that Frederick's mayor and aldermen are trying to update the city's floodplain ordinance, which would bring local rules into compliance with current state, federal and National Flood Insurance Program standards and regulations.
The updates would upgrade safety standards for structures within a 100-year floodplain, potentially providing better rates on flood insurance for property owners there. So, potentially safer buildings and lower costs. That works.
Nay: Getting legislation passed in Annapolis is always difficult. Throw in doing so during a pandemic, where hearings are forced to be held virtually, and you suddenly have a near impossible challenge.
Our local delegates have been working hard to get bills to the governor’s desk before next week’s deadline. Alas, we realize a lot of smart ideas likely won’t get approved in time.
Reporter Steve Bohnel highlighted the efforts of Frederick County’s two state senators and six delegates in recent articles. Each one is working on something near and dear to their heart.
While they're dedicated to their causes, time is simply running out. And that's a shame. We'll be optimistic that by the time the 2022 session rolls around, things will be back to normal. But for this year, we're still going to bemoan that some good ideas will be left on the table because of the pandemic.
Yea: As that old Beach Boys song says, you need to Be True to Your School.
Fifty-one years later, members of the Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Class of 1970 did just that when they made a modest donation to TJ's current senior class' campaign to replace a message sign at the Motter Avenue entrance of the school.
The hope is to replace the current letterboard sign that has to be changed by hand with an LED electronic version. The new sign, which could be installed by the end of the summer. could cost as much as $30,000.
Seniors Cooper Gurrie and Samyak Jain, both members of TJ High's Future Business Leaders of America club, are leading the charge to get the new message board.
“We wanted to get it updated, because as people drive past, they want to be able to see multiple things," Jain told reporter Katryna Perera, "And a lot of clubs here and other programs told us that an LED sign will be very beneficial to them."
The $200 donation from the class of 1970, along with the hundreds of others who have pitched in, are big steps, but the students estimate that they still have another $9,000 to go in their fund-raising.
So if you're a TJ grad, or if you simply want to help out, they could certainly use your support.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post's editorial board.
