Frederick County’s rich agricultural tradition will be on full display for the next week at The Great Frederick Fair.
For well over 150 years, the fair’s goal has been to “promote agriculture and the education of our youth about the industry of agriculture,” according to the fair’s website. It’s a unique and fun experience for both those who are in the Ag community and those who know little about it.
But even if you’re not into the Ag part of the fair, there’s still plenty to do. The fair has a large assortment of food, rides, craft shows and concerts.
It’s a great way to say goodbye to summer and welcome fall. See you at the fair.
Denis McDonough, secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, visited Frederick on Monday to put a spotlight on the role the new veterans service center on Monocacy Boulevard will play.
The center, a joint effort between Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley and the veterans nonprofit Platoon 22, will provide services to help vets transition back into the community. That support ranges from helping with benefits paperwork to mental and physical health assistance to job training. Currently, local vets — and there are about 16,000 in Frederick County — must travel to D.C. or West Virginia to receive medical treatment or services.
Returning vets face a myriad of issues, including homelessness and incarceration. An estimated 22 vets take their own lives every day, according to the National Institutes of Health. Helping them requires a public approach, McDonough said during the tour. And this is where the center comes in.
Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, who was on the tour with McDonough, called the new facility a “game changer” for local vets.
We couldn’t agree more. And Platoon 22 founder Danny Farrar deserves a great deal of the credit for making this happen.
We can never do enough for those who served in our country’s military. A center like this will be vital for local vets. We look forward to when it opens in April.
The Frederick County Board of Health is continuing to do what it can to encourage mask wearing and vaccines to combat the deadly COVID-19 virus.
With the state’s emergency now expired, there’s little that can be done at the county level — short of a local mask mandate. But local leaders say enforcing such an edict would be too difficult, thus making the order ineffective.
Instead, the health board is doing what it can, and is planning a public service announcement that will remind residents about the importance of these two critical steps — mask wearing and vaccinations.
While it may not do much, any step taken that gets more people vaccinated and protected against the virus, the better.
This is an easy nay for us because it’s about us. The Frederick News-Post messed up this week when we scheduled our fall Career Fair on the same day members of our Jewish community celebrate Yom Kippur — their holiest day of the year.
We had the best of intentions in holding the career fair because we know so many people are looking for work and employers are facing serious challenges of their own.
But we should’ve picked a different day — plain and simple. We heard from members of the Jewish community that by doing this, we effectively prevented many Jewish jobseekers from participating because of the obligations and observances linked to Yom Kippur. (You’ll be able to read one such letter today.)
We apologize for this critical oversight and promise to be more careful the next time we plan such important events.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
