Sometimes, it takes adversity to find innovative ideas. For Frederick’s downtown restaurants, we saw that during the pandemic when they started outdoor pop-up dining along city streets.
So we were pleased to see that Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor is putting together an advisory committee to figure out how to move forward with pop-up dining in the future. On Tuesday, O’Connor announced he would form a 17-member committee comprised of residents, retailers, restaurant owners, other businesses and a food truck operator to come up with recommendations in a few months.
We’re big fans of the concept though we’ll concede that there were some concerns about disruptions to traffic, parking and access to other businesses. It’s our hope that this committee will work out these issues to allow us to enjoy the outdoor dining experience again this year in downtown Frederick.
Frederick’s minor league baseball fans have understandably felt like they’ve been given a bit of a raw deal of late. There are, however, signs that a turnaround is ahead.
The bad news started when the Baltimore Orioles ended their 31-year relationship with the Frederick Keys in 2020 after Major League Baseball retracted some minor league teams. No longer an affiliate with the Orioles, the Keys became part of MLB’s Draft League, a short season that allows amateur players a chance to show off their skills before the MLB draft. A year into that league, the jury is still out on its success.
But even before the first pitch is thrown this spring, we think things are looking up.
First, the team has a new owner, Attain Sports and Entertainment – Maryland Baseball, LLC.
Principal Partner Greg Baroni told Frederick aldermen when the deal was finalized that the new owners are “committed to investing in the Keys to improve the stadium and enhance the overall fan experience.” He added that “ “we intend to be an active force doing everything that we can on our end to bring affiliated baseball back to this community. ...”
Then earlier this week, the Maryland Stadium Authority proposed a $200 million fund that could help minor league stadiums across the state to make improvements. Legislation is expected to be introduced to the state legislature soon.
Ultimately, the fate of minor league baseball in Frederick will be up to MLB. But a strong showing from local ownership, accompanied by upgraded stadiums and fan interest will go a long way.
We know this is a bit optimistic but what baseball fan isn’t an optimist before that first pitch on Opening Day? By the way, that first game comes June 2 against the Trenton Thunder.
For about four decades, Heartly House has helped those in Frederick who need counseling, crisis intervention services or safety from an abusive relationship, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking.
They have played an amazing role in giving comfort and support to so many people who need these community-based services. But if there has been one nagging issue for Heartly House’s President and Executive Director Inga James, it’s been that its services aren’t reaching people in some sections of the county, she told our reporter Angela Roberts.
Consequently, Heartly House is looking to add satellite offices around the county to make sure it is reaching more people.
“I knew if we put satellite offices out in different areas of the county that we would be able to engage a lot more people,” James told us. “That they would feel more comfortable coming to a location in their own area, instead of having to travel to Frederick and partake in services that they don’t feel are really geared towards them.”
For now, the nonprofit is doing a needs assessment to determine where these offices should be. The plan is to open three offices.
This is great news for those who need the services. We’re pleased Heartly House is looking to expand its incredible mission.
We don’t often talk about ourselves in this column, but today we’re going to make an exception as we bid a fond farewell to opinion page editor and copy desk chief Pete McCarthy.
Though we’re very excited here for the new professional opportunity that awaits Pete, we’re giving his departure a thumbs down simply for selfish reasons — we’re going to miss him quite a bit.
Pete has been with us for more than a decade, starting out as a reporter and working his way through several positions here at the FNP. We know a lot of you have interacted with Pete over the years as he’s often the one who answers questions when you call or via email. We’ll miss him for his historical knowledge of the community and for his eagle eye in catching mistakes before they end up in print. More so, we’ll just miss him around the office.
Good luck, Pete and thanks for your work here at the FNP.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
