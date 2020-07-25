Yea: As teachers, parents and students wait to see what public schools will look like in the fall, Saint John’s Catholic Prep released its plan last week for fall classes.
It’s a plan that includes a hybrid of in-person and virtual classes. While it’s not something we’d necessarily recommend for all schools, Saint John’s seems to have a good plan in place to keep class sizes small — eight students maximum — and allow students to stay socially distant.
While Frederick County Public Schools still has yet to make a call, and hasn’t received any guidance or mandates from the state, kudos to Saint John’s for a proactive decision that allows teachers, parents and students to plan for the fall. And for a plan we think and hope will keep students and teachers safe.
Yea: Raymond Scott was a local legend. Better known as “Scotty,” he operated a converted bus as a food truck near Frederick’s McCurdy Field for more than 40 years.
After his death in April at the age of 84, friends and family pushed the city to rename a portion of Scholl’s Lane near the stadium “Scotty’s Bus Lane.”
We’re glad government didn’t get in the way and the change was made this week during a small ceremony to honor the food purveyor who was known as much for his conversation as his hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches and more.
A mural behind one of the dugouts to honor Scott is also in the works.
He is missed and his legacy will not be forgotten.
Yea: We’ve written a lot about public art projects lately. And justifiably so. They are brightening communities, social distancing friendly, and one of the only ways to easily see new works of art right now due to COVID-19 halting most live shows and galleries.
Within that realm, we are excited about a very relevant and timely public art project taking shape in one of Frederick’s most diverse regions.
Golden Mile — In Focus, set for installation in early August, will feature an array of photos of Frederick residents of all ages, races and walks of life on the exteriors of buildings along the western strip. The project was months in the making and came together with the help of a renowned national photographer and the Frederick Arts Council.
And with powerful messages about race to images of cultural celebration, the photos chosen perfectly depict the people who live, work, learn and play along the Golden Mile, and we can’t wait to see them on full display.
Nay: We know it really does no good to grumble about the weather. But that won’t stop us.
We know it’s July and 90 degree-plus days are the norm, but with the “feel-like” heat index well over 100 for much of the past week, who could blame any of us for enjoying our air-conditioned quarantine just a little bit. But if Frederick’s in line with the rest of the country, there’s about 12 percent of homes that don’t have air conditioning. Folks in that situation have earned the right to complain.
While temps are “only” going to be about 90 on Saturday, the outdoor furnace kicks back in on Sunday and Monday when actual temps are expected to be 96 and 97.
But to put all of this in perspective, let’s remember that come winter, we’ll likely be wishing the snow and cold away. So, find ways to stay cool. Drink plenty of water, find a pool or AC if you can. And keep telling yourself, you don’t have to shovel heat.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
