There’s no doubt about it, this has been an awful week. Life has changed so much since last weekend that it’s hard to know where to start. But since you know what we’re talking about, we’re not going to belabor the point.
Let’s just say that there’s probably going to be more days and weeks ahead as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be challenges. Know that you’re not alone, that we’re all feeling a bit anxious and uncertain. But we’re a pretty resilient county and country.
Take care of yourself. Don’t go into large crowds. Wash your hands a lot with soap and water. Find a way to relax this weekend, because another Monday will be here sooner than you think.
Speaking of bad weeks, some of you may have noticed an embarrassing mistake on our front page Friday. Because of a production error, Gov. Larry Hogan’s name disappeared under his photo on the front page, only to be replaced by the word “mugshot,” a default setting in our production system, and a word that is used in the industry to describe the size of the photo.
It was an oversight on a day when news was changing by the second. That’s not an excuse. We should have caught it and we’re pretty bummed about it, especially on a day when the governor showed great leadership about the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re sorry, governor, and for that, we give ourselves a big thumbs down.
In non-COVID-19 news (yes, it exists), a vintage Frederick News-Post baseball jacket recently showed up alt-indie rock band Winnetka Bowling League’s latest video, “CVS.”
While this may not seem like a big deal, take into account that Winnetka Bowling League is not only a Los Angeles band with no Frederick roots, but also features actress and singer Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, as its lead vocalist. Koma is wearing the jacket in the video, which includes cameos of Duff and Christopher Mintz-Plasse (“McLovin” of the movie “Superbad”).
We found out through Twitter that Koma picked up the jacket at a thrift store and chose to wear it for the video because his middle name is Frederick.
Through further sleuthing, we learned that the jackets were given to our delivery carriers in the late 1980s (before some of our current reporters were even born) and we managed to get our hands on one for a photo for 72 Hours.
It was a quirky little story and we had fun celebrating our 15 minutes of fame, which was a good distraction from all that’s going on in the world right now.
Finally, we thought we’d leave you with some upbeat news this week, courtesy of a group called Operation Someone’s Soldier.
Kathy La Dow got the idea to start this group that helps give back to deployed service members and their families after her youngest son joined the armed forces. She says she’d worry every night about him and got to think that there were other mothers out there who were doing the same.
Last Saturday, she and about 10 others got together in Frederick to stuff 1,000 plastic Easter eggs with candy, put them in about 35 boxes complete with pink Easter grass to send to units around the world. They also put together some care packages complete with snacks, toiletries and books to send as well. In addition, they put together some “blessing baskets” to send to families who recently had a loved one join the military.
We’re thankful that there are groups such as this who are helping to thank those military members — and their families — for the sacrifices they make for all of us.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
