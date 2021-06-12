If you want something done, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands. That’s the lesson a group of Thurmont teens learned when they kept hitting roadblocks while trying to find a place to skateboard.
Faced with constantly being kicked off parking lots and neighborhood streets, they circulated a petition (which received more than 150 signatures) and convinced the town’s mayor and commissioners that the town needed a skate park. Even more impressive, they raised about $6,000 to help with the costs.
“It’s something people say to you if they know you skateboard,” said 15-year-old Patrick Dugan. “’You guys should get a skate park.’”
On Thursday, Mayor John Kinnaird formally asked the county for $60,000 from the state’s Program Open Space funds to build the skate park in addition to a small park in a development. The county has about $300,000 to spend this year.
We suspect the county has several other projects worthy of consideration. But we’re pulling for these teens to get their park.
Speaking of positive lessons, students at Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School have found a way to take two important projects and combine them into one mission.
The middle-schoolers have been collecting plastic bags and “upcycling” them into yarn which can then be used to crochet 6-foot waterproof floor mats for the homeless. The activity is good for the environment because it reduces plastic waste in the landfill and it helps the students fulfill their social action mission of helping those less fortunate in our community.
“They’re very aware of how many problems there are in the world right now, and they’re very affected by all of them,” teacher Zoe Alexandratos told our reporter Angela Roberts. “I really want them to see that there is hope and that they can make change.”
The waterproof mats aren’t the only projects students have under way. Some are making dog toys our of recycled T-shirts, with the proceeds going to no-kill shelters. Other students are planning an art sale to benefit the Heartly House, whose mission is to support victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, child abuse and sexual assault.
“I’m just proud of them for taking the initiative,” Alexandratos said. “I really want them to see themselves as change agents.”
We’re proud of them, too.
Most of us know that when we get a call from a number we don’t recognize, it’s probably spam, or worse yet, a scam attempt. Heck, our cell phones even warn us about potential spam.
But that’s not the case for everyone. Many of our neighbors, particularly older ones, fall victim each year to scams.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office just warned against the latest one: The scammer calls local residents and pretends to be an employee of the sheriff’s office who has to serve a warrant. The scammer then asks for payment via gift cards.
Don’t believe the caller.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot wrote this week in our opinion section that this coming week is PROTECT Week, which is designed to educate Marylanders about elder financial exploitation and to help victims of these debilitating crimes.
We know this problem will never go away because there will always be people out there who are looking to make a quick buck and will stop at nothing to get it.
That doesn’t mean we can’t fight back and educate those who are susceptible to these criminals.
Trust us, we want to say that the idea of millions of dollars coming from the federal government to help the U.S. 15 widening project move forward should deserve a huge thumbs up.
But, there are two things: Have you seen how the federal government has worked lately? Getting anything done is both a miracle and certainly not the norm.
Secondly, we’ve been talking about this project for so long at the local, state and federal levels that we’ll believe it when we see it.
Traffic in and around Frederick County desperately needs to be addressed. Congestion is only going to get worse as more people decide to call Frederick home.
So, while we’re glad that a House committee is considering an $8.8 million request from Maryland Congressman David Trone for U.S. 15 reconstruction, we’re not holding out breath until it gets approved.
And while that money will certainly be nice if it does eventually get in the bill, we know it’ll be decades before there’s enough progress to turn our nay into a yea.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
