Yea: Memorial Day weekend has always marked the unofficial beginning of summer. Warmer temps are expected for the next few days, so we can only hope the rain stays away.
The three-day weekend comes at an unusual time. For many of us who continue to work from home, an extended holiday has the potential of seeming like more of the same. With most of the traditional Memorial Day activities such as the Woodsboro parade canceled and others limited by the coronavirus, it’s gonna feel different. But what doesn’t nowadays?
That shouldn’t stop us from maybe turning on that backyard grill, playing catch with the kids or taking the time to check in with loved ones. Just remember to social distance and wear masks when appropriate.
And, of course, it’s important to not forget the reason for this weekend — to honor those men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. We can’t honor their memories enough. So make some time for that as well by flying your flag and keeping long-lost friends and family members in your hearts.
Yea: We hit a COVID-19 testing threshold this week and, frankly, it’s about time. Starting Thursday, the state began offering free tests to anyone who wanted them, whether they were exhibiting symptoms or not and regardless of whether they were directly exposed, all without a doctor’s order.
“This will help doctors diagnose and treat new cases more quickly, and it will further increase the safety of our state for all citizens,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement earlier this week.
The state will be offering these tests at locations around the state. Hogan also said that they are encouraging pharmacies to administer tests, making them more available in local communities.
There has been a lot of anxiety over the virus and a good portion of that has been over the ability for those who are either asymptomatic or, for whatever reason, unable to get a test because they don’t fit into the criteria for getting one. This, in that sense, is a game-changer.
The Frederick County COVID-19 Testing Task Force is working to expand testing in the county. As of Thursday, Frederick County does not have a state-run site, though the Walmart on Guilford Drive and two CVS pharmacies — one on Liberty Road in Frederick and one on Rotary Avenue in New Market — are now conducting tests.
Still, for now, on-demand testing is opening up here in Maryland. And that’s a big step forward.
Nay:
OK, bear with us as we go on a bit of a rant here about masks. We certainly do urge everyone to wear them while out in public. Along with social distancing, it’s a very important part of keeping the virus from spreading.
But if you’re going to wear a mask, please do so the right way. We’ve seen far too many people lately who have on a mask but leave their nose out or, in one case we saw, just covering their chin. We’re pretty sure you’ve seen it too.
Masks are meant to catch anything you exhale from going on others. So not wearing it properly isn’t effective.
Also, remember to wash your masks and replace them should they become torn. Remember, the mask is there to not just protect you but others.
OK, rant over.
Yea:
Want to know what’s on television tonight? Well, we’re happy to say that the Frederick News-Post can once again help you figure it out.
Starting today, we are adding an evening TV grid to the paper each day and twice on Saturdays for the weekend coverage. A month or so ago, as some of you will remember, we stopped including a weekly TV book in the paper to save money and because we thought people no longer used it.
But some of you disagreed and you told us. So we are bringing back the grids for those who missed it. They can be found in the Real Life section on Saturdays and in our “B” section the rest of the week.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
