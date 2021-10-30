Some of our favorite childhood memories are of getting dressed up as our favorite superhero or scary monster to go trick-or-treating on Halloween. Not only was it a fun day but, at the end of the day, you came home with enough candy to last you, with some restraint, until Thanksgiving.
Kids’ love for Halloween hasn’t changed much over time. But what is different is that parents need to be much more cautious when letting their young ones go out trick-or-treating than when most of us were younger. We don’t want to be alarmists, but these can be scary times and not just because of the holiday decorations.
So we encourage parents to heed the advice that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office sent our earlier this week. Some of their suggestions include:
Supervise children under the age of 12 and travel only in familiar areas. Only visit homes that are well-lit and never enter a stranger’s house. For younger kids, pin their name, address and phone number inside their costume in case they get lost.
In addition, costumes should be made of light-colored material or have reflective tape on the costume so that trick-or-treaters can be seen by passing cars. Carry a flashlight as well. Finally, inspect all treats before eating them. When in doubt, throw it out.
Make it a safe Halloween.
We had to chuckle when we first heard that some Western Maryland elected officials suggested that West Virginia annex Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties. It had to be a joke, right?
After all, for this to happen, citizens in those counties would have to approve the idea in a referendum, then both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly would have to OK it. Should these unlikely steps prove successful, the U.S. Congress would have to vote in favor of it.
On Wednesday, the notion became moot when two legislators behind the issue — Dels. Wendell Beitzel and Mike McKay — declared the idea dead. Still, that was after West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice said the counties would be welcome “with open arms” and after social media posts were sharply critical of this political grandstanding, including Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade, who reportedly called the effort “ridiculous” and “embarrassing.”
We get that many in the western part of the state feel that their concerns aren’t being heard in Annapolis. We might even agree with them on several of those concerns. But talk of leaving the state is tantamount to picking up your ball and going home when the game doesn’t go your way. There are better ways than threatening to leave.
A big thank you to all of those who showed up for Thurmont’s Eyler Park early last Sunday to participate in the town’s 7th annual “Gateway to the Cure Covered Bridge 5K.”
This year makes the eighth annual fundraiser in Thurmont for the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund. That fund has raised more than $2.3 million over the last two decades in the fight against breast cancer. Some of that money has been used to enhance MRI imaging machines at Frederick Health Hospital and to finance the Medical Oncology Suite at Frederick’s James M. Stockman Cancer Institute.
And prior to the walk, about $98,000 was raised for the fund through donations from local businesses, merchandise sales and other activities.
This year, about 330,000 cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States and about 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 13 percent) are expected to develop invasive breast cancer over their lifetime.
As we bring Breast Cancer Awareness Month to a close, we should thank not just these folks in Thurmont but organizers around the world for doing what they can to raise funds to treat and care for those with this disease.
It’s been a crazy few years for local high school sports. Between seasons being either canceled or shuffled around last year or some teams forfeiting games due to COVID-19 concerns, coaches and players have had to plan for the pandemic almost as much as for their next opponent.
So we’re all about giving our student-athletes as much opportunity as possible to play the sports that they love. Having said that, a decision by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association doesn’t quite sit right with us and, as reporter Greg Swatek reported earlier this week, with some local coaches too.
Back in September, the MPSSAA voted to allow all 182 member schools to take part in this year’s playoffs, including teams that lost more regular season games than they won. Not typically the way of punching your ticket to the playoffs. The change is supposed to be only for this season.
“I am glad we are getting the chance,” said Curtiss Belcher Jr., coach of the one-win Tuscarora Titans. “But it needs to go back to earn your way in next season.”
Four other Frederick County teams don’t have winning records, including winless Catoctin, one-win Thomas Johnson, as well as 3-5 Urbana and 4-4 Oakdale.
In the overall scheme of things, we’re glad to see the teams get whatever opportunity they can to keep playing. But let’s do it the right way and reward the best teams across the state with a chance to play for a state title.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
