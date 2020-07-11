Nay: We keep coming back to being disappointed when a cherished local event is canceled because of COVID-19. But The Great Frederick Fair? Say it isn’t so!
Just like we said a few weeks back when the plug was pulled on Catoctin Colorfest, we understand the reasoning behind the decision. Safety is absolutely paramount, but this would have been the 158th year of the fair in Frederick.
The fair has not been canceled since World War II, so it’s safe to say this decision wasn’t made without the utmost consideration.
But still.
Where else are we going to get our funnel cake, enjoy some rides, or enjoy the great efforts of the fair board and our local 4H participants. One silver lining from this: The fair board announced Wednesday that an Invitational Youth Livestock show is being planned.
Yea: Police departments across the country are in the national spotlight, so it was nice to highlight some positive news this week.
The Fraternal Order of Police Francis Scott Key Lodge #91, which represents Frederick city police officers, handed out two $1,500 donations late last month to the Frederick Rescue Mission and the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Union leadership said members wanted to put their dues to good use, especially during the uncertain times of the pandemic.
These donations will help the less fortunate and local businesses with programs and other necessities that might be hard to come by because of financial strain.
Yea: With so many festivals and other large events being canceled, local food truck owners are having a tough time finding enough business. In the city of Frederick, there are limits on where they can set up shop.
While they are still able to park at breweries, wineries and distilleries, that’s just not enough for some truck owners.
That’s why a local food truck owner started a petition asking the city to change the rules so more businesses can be eligible for the primary use site permits, including churches and religious centers, retail establishments, gas stations and private property. It would also allow trucks to park in commercial and industrial zones, and extend the maximum time from two hours to four.
Now, we don’t necessarily want food trucks setting up shop outside our homes for four hours at a time. But what’s the harm in them being able to spread out and serve up a new clientele?
We hope the city takes a look at its current rules for food trucks and bends a little, so these local business owners can sustain themselves and serve some tasty food in the process.
Yea: During the pandemic, we have certainly learned it’s a lot easier than we ever thought to work from home.
And what this has done to reduce traffic on Interstate 270 and other major roads in the region is mind-boggling.
Given the number of people filing for unemployment, we know it’s not possible for everybody, so we know there has to be limits.
However, it’s good to see Frederick County Del. Carol Krimm and a Montgomery County colleague looking for ways to encourage telecommuting where possible.
Anything the state can do to remove cars from the highways while making sure jobs are maintained is critical to reducing the bottlenecks that plague our area highways.
A recent report noted that a 2 percent reduction in the 114,000 vehicles that use I-270 northbound between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. would reduce the highway’s peak period congestion.
Just think how much better it would be to drive with a little less traffic during rush hour. It would get you home to your families that much sooner.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post's editorial board.
