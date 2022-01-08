Twice over the last couple of weeks, the Frederick County Board of Health has convened to discuss vital public health issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. And during those meetings, they’ve taken steps such as implementing the most recent mask mandate.
We know a lot of you have some strong opinions from multiple perspectives on the board’s decisions. But we’re not going there today. Instead, we have a more basic question about how the board conducts its business.
Why do these meetings start so darn late?
The past several meetings, which start at 7 p.m., drone on for hours, with the Dec. 30 meeting going well past 1 a.m. before an actual vote took place about the mandate. The end result of that meeting was way past the bedtimes of a lot of people who might have wanted to watch online.
The result missed our print deadlines too but our concerns go way beyond that frustration. (Remember, we can update our website and social media with news at any time.) It just seems to us that if you know a meeting is going to run that late, and in at least the Dec. 30 date, the board did since they set aside two hours for public comment, these meetings should start much, much earlier in the day, probably at 5 p.m. This way, even a long meeting would have a fighting chance of ending on the same day it started.
We can’t imagine the challenges they faced. Nor can we fully appreciate the terror they have endured. But we can welcome them to Frederick.
Nearly 100 refugees who made it out of war-torn Afghanistan will be settling here in Frederick before the end of February, thanks to the work of the Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area (LSSNCA), a nonprofit resettlement agency. Said one refugee who spoke to reporter Jillian Atelsek earlier this week, “I’m here. ... And I’m alive.”
Organizers have said these refugees will need shelter, jobs, and perhaps most importantly, community support. So far, that support has been evident with local residents collecting furniture, organizing cultural programs and helping them do things such as get driver’s licenses and enrolling their children in public school.
Given high prices here, securing permanent housing might be the biggest challenge. “It’s going very slowly,” said Betsy Bainbridge, who helped form the Resettlement Welcoming Committee (RWC), a coalition of faith groups and nonprofits in the Frederick region. “The housing situation is tight and expensive in Frederick.”
But given what these folks have gone through to get here, we’re betting it’s a challenge they are happy to be facing.
We want to add our voice to those in support of expanding the eligibility requirements for seniors and military vets to receive a property tax credit.
Councilman Steve McKay’s (R) bill, co-sponsored Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), Councilman Phil Dacey (R) and Councilman Kai Hagen (D), already has the votes needed to pass.
McKay’s proposal makes an estimated $686 credit available to active duty, retired and honorably discharged service members with a service-related disability, as well as their surviving spouses. The household income threshold will also be eliminated and a $500,000 home value limit is put in place to qualify for the credit.
Even though it’s going to move forward, we wanted to take the time to agree with McKay’s goal to make Frederick County “the most desirable place” in the state for vets to retire.
A property tax credit is also available to seniors who’ve lived in their home for the past 40 years and have a gross household income of less than $80,000.
While we concur with some who have asked how this credit will be funded, we’re confident that will be worked out in the county executive’s next budget. Bottom line for us is that we feel that the veteran and senior communities have done much for the county and our country over the years. A small tax credit is an appropriate way of saying thanks.
If you’re a fan of the NFL and Frederick County, you had two reasons to cheer this week.
Mount Airy’s Rob Havenstein had a bit of a homecoming this weekend as his Los Angeles Rams traveled to Baltimore to play the Ravens.
We’ll move past the fact the Ravens lost and instead celebrate this chance for Havenstein — the team’s starting right tackle — to play in front of some hometown fans.
But that wasn’t all.
Middletown’s Rick Leonard, who has tried to latch on with several teams, finally got his big chance Sunday.
He got the call late, and it was from the Atlanta Falcons, saying they needed him to fill a spot on the active roster.
That meant Leonard got his first chance to suit up, and even take the field for a few of the team’s special teams snaps. He’s expected to be back this weekend as the Falcons host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post's editorial board.
