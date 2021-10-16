For a growing county such as Frederick, expanding health care access is critical. So we were pleased to note this week the renovations to Frederick Health Hospital are moving along smoothly,
The $45.8 million Critical Care Project is on schedule and is expected to be complete by late 2023, hospital officials told reporter Angela Roberts earlier this week. A capital campaign has raised $6.6 million of the $14.75 million goal.
The work will redesign and expand the emergency department, increasing the number of patient care spaces. Renovations also include an expansion of the hospital’s intensive care unit and upgrades to its interventional cardiology unit.
As the county’s only hospital, there’s a lot riding on the success of FHH for all of us. As renovations continue, we’ll keep you up-to-date on the hospital’s progress. We look forward to the day when this latest expansion is complete.
You say large fund balance, we say surplus. Maybe in the eyes of accountants there’s a difference. But for us average citizen taxpayers, it means that the county has lots of extra money on its hands, with early estimates north of $70 million.
An audit is expected to give some clarity to the reasons for the Fiscal 2020 fund surplus. Considering that the budget was built during the most uncertain days of the pandemic, it’s only logical that the worst-case scenario county officials prepared for never happened. Tax revenues were better than expected and, coupled with frugal spending plans, we not only weathered a potential economic storm but we came out on the plus side.
Now the question will be, what do we do with those dollars.
Some of that — about $32 million — is going toward the purchase and upgrade of the 26-acre Oak Street property in Frederick, a transaction approved by the County Council earlier this week. About $27 million will be carried over to the county’s 2023 budget,
Another $7.5 million may well go back to some homeowners in the form of a $175 property tax rebate. That will leave as much as $10 million for the county to spend on other initiatives. We’re not prepared to debate the merits of how to spend this money just yet. But we are happy to see that the county is in a situation where we have extra money in our pockets as opposed to looking for ways to find more to pay the bills.
Frederick County’s school system is struggling to hire enough support staff. And while it isn’t alone in dealing with this problem, it doesn’t make it any easier to handle.
We’re talking about cafeteria workers, bus drivers, instructional assistants, custodians, to name a few. As of late last week, Frederick County Public Schools had more than 225 vacancies in these roles.
That’s simply too much and unfair to the overworked support staff forced to take on extra duties to make sure the schools run smoothly.
These are critical jobs and we know the school system is doing what it can to fill these positions, but we’re worried.
“Employees are just worn out,” Sharon Eburg, president of union representing support staff in FCPS, told reporter Jillian Atelsek last week.
The school system isn’t alone in looking for employees. Businesses everywhere are struggling and many have resorted to offering signing bonuses and higher salaries.
We can’t claim to have an answer to this problem. But if it persists, school officials might have to resort to some of the steps that the private sector is taking to attract more workers.
We’re looking forward to Sunday’s unveiling of the Claire McCardell statue along Carroll Creek. It’s an important day for Frederick, not only because the bronze statue honors Frederick’s renowned fashion designer but it is also one of the few tributes to a local woman for her accomplishments. We have the Frederick Art Club to thank for commissioning the project and to sculptor Sarah Hempel Irani for her exceptional work.
For those of you unfamiliar with McCardell, she was a fashion designer born in Frederick who was famous for creating comfortable leisurewear, sportswear, and other designs for women. She even appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 1955.
Linda Moran, steering committee chair for the Claire McCardell project, told us that when she talked to the Maryland Public Art Commission about plans for the statue, she learned that only about six public art statues of women exist in the D.C./Baltimore metro area.
“This really is political, in a lot of ways,” Hempel Irani told the News-Post recently. “Only seven percent of sculptures in America — of actual people — are of women.”
The unveiling festivities begin at 2 p.m. at Carroll Creek Linear Park. We hope there’s a big turnout for this special occasion.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
