If you were a patron of the old Shamrock Restaurant in Thurmont — and let’s face it, if you spent much time around here, you probably were — it came as a pretty big shock when the owners decided to close the place in 2019.
But fans of the Shamrock likely took some solace last week when they were able to buy memorabilia from the local institution during a sale at the 57-year-old restaurant. People purchased bar signs, beer glasses, statues, posters and seasonal décor that were so unique to the Shamrock.
“We have the best customers in the world,” Dawn Fitzgerald Knox, who owned the eatery with her sister Donna Fitzgerald Demmon, told our reporter Hannah Himes. “We’ve really got close to so many people, whether they came frequently or they came occasionally. Just had the friendliest, nicest customer base I think anybody could ever ask for, so we know we’re going to miss seeing them.”
It’s pretty obvious from the number of people who came to the sale that their patrons felt the same way about them. We know we’re going to miss stopping in when we’re in Thurmont.
There aren’t a lot of reasons to look forward to the cold days of February, but around here, we’ve had Fire in Ice, February’s annual First Saturday event sponsored by the Downtown Frederick Partnership. Upwards of 30,000 people have attended the event each year.
This year, the event is still on the schedule, with many businesses expected to offer both online and in-person bargains. But gone will be the attractions we’ve enjoyed such as the ice sculptures, ice sculpting demonstrations, the ice bar on Carroll Creek, s’mores stations and the fire performers. The pandemic strikes again.
Disappointment (and our nay) aside, we’re encouraged that the partnership is doing its best to keep the focus on downtown Frederick businesses. It may not be the event we’re used to having, but anything that focuses attention on our community’s small businesses deserves our attention.
Eleven-and-a-half minutes in to “Wonder Woman 1984,” Frederick County gets some major representation.
Respectively playing a shoplifter, a preppy smoker and a store manager, Frederick County natives Caroline Coleman, Mitch Holson and Parker Damm made their feature film debuts in the latest installment of the DC Comics franchise released on Christmas Day.
All in their mid to lower 20s, these three dabbled in film and theater while attending high school locally (Coleman and Holson at Urbana and Damm at Middletown) and caught their big breaks during an audition in Baltimore.
While the parts were not huge, the movie was a pretty big deal, and these young actors have a lot to be proud of for making the cut. They’re also not slowing down, and we hope — and expect — to see them in more film projects in the future.
Admittedly, there’s little excitement for something referred to as Frederick’s stormwater Pump Station No. 3. But, when you add that the federal government is giving the city $1.5 million to make necessary repairs to help control flooding, then you get our interest.
Legislators announced this week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the grant to the city for the project, which is already in the design phase.
The pump station, which was damaged by flooding in 2018, is a key part of Frederick’s stormwater management system that moves water from densely-built parts of the city to a man-made stormwater retention pond.
Making those repairs and protecting our community during the next major rainfall is reason for us to get pumped.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
