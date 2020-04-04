YEA: As we all struggle through these challenging times, we look for those special moments to lift our spirits. This week, we were drawn to the signs of support and heartfelt messages that have been sent to the doctors, nurses, techs and staff at Frederick Health Hospital.
The messages of thanks, drawings of support and wishes of encouragement line the walls on an outdoor portico attached to an entrance to FHH. It’s really a sight to see and an amazing outpouring of love for these first-responders.
We’re so happy that so many have taken the time to show their thanks. It’s another example of how Frederick pulls together at times such as this. Today, as we continue to show our appreciation for these local heroes at the hospital, we also want to say thanks to those who are trying to boost their morale by sending these cards, letters and drawings.
And while we’re at it, we’d like to remind you that we’re looking to spotlight local heroes in our community who are stepping up during this COVID-19 pandemic. If you know of someone who deserves recognition, email us at citydesk@newspost.com.
With estimates that as many as three-quarters of the nation’s residents are under some form of a stay-at-home order, the number of us who are doing our jobs, our school work, our shopping and the rest of life’s chores from our homes has never been this high.
And the strain on our home internet access has probably never been to this level. It’s particularly stressful in areas where broadband connections aren’t available. And it’s a gap we need to close.
Back in November, the county commissioned a feasibility study to look at, among other things, our current and future needs of broadband service and estimate costs and timelines to address the service needs. The study was scheduled to be finished in March.
We’re not sure what this new COVID-19 world has done to that deadline and we’d understand that a report might be delayed a bit because of this interruption. But if there’s ever been a time when broadband access has been critical, it’s now.
We hope that when we can get back to living a more normal life, this moves up higher on the county’s priority list.
YEA:
This reminder comes from a reader and we thought we’d share it.
Clare Bush wrote to remind us that Frederick County’s public libraries are continuing to step up during these shelter-at-home times. Last week, for instance, the library added 81,030 titles to its digital catalog. Overall, the library system offers hundreds of thousands of digital materials including e-books, audiobooks, movies, music, digital comic books and educational courses while libraries are closed.
To take advantage, go to fcpl.org. All materials are free with a library card. Temporary cards are even being offered. In addition, the library has added two new weekday services — a 10 a.m. story time for children and an 8 p.m. one for families. Programming for teens and adults is at 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Thanks for the reminder, Clare.
NAY: The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic are widespread and severe, no doubt. Though this might seem minor, it’s still unfortunate to hear stories like those of high school seniors who are likely going to miss out on events like their senior prom, and as some pointed out this week, possibly even graduation.
Proms and graduations are important milestones in the life of any teenager. We’re hopeful people can find ways to help these seniors enjoy a high school prom or graduation, even if it won’t be the real thing. It’s yet another unfortunate reminder of how this virus has disrupted our lives.
